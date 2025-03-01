According to reports, Manchester United are already ‘looking at a change’ with club chiefs ‘interested’ in a potential replacement for Ruben Amorim.

The 40-year-old has endured a nightmare first few months at Man Utd as he’s lost nine of his first 23 games in charge across all competitions.

Amorim inherited a mess but the Red Devils have arguably gone backwards since the former Sporting Lisbon boss replaced former head coach Erik ten Hag.

The United boss has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation as his current squad is not suited to this system, with his side 14th in our Premier League form table.

There is a long list of issues at Man Utd, so only a small portion of the blame for their woeful season lies with the head coach, but he is coming under increased scrutiny amid a string of poor performances.

Amorim deserves to be given more time and Man Utd’s limited finances could dissuade them from axeing the head coach, who is the sixth favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Despite this, a report in Spain claims Man Utd are ‘looking at changes to their management’ and are ‘interested’ in Aston Villa boss Unai Emery.

The former Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal boss has worked wonders since replacing Steven Gerrard at Villa Park and he’s one of the most respected managers in Europe.

At this stage, Emery would be daft to leave Aston Villa for Man Utd, so the Villans would surely fancy their chances of keeping the 53-year-old, especially considering there’s likely a lack of substance to this premature report.

Still, Emery is named the ‘most attractive option’ to replace Amorim with Man Utd considering ‘drastic measures’.