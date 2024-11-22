‘Dream’ Amorim signing at Man Utd demands £10m signing-on fee to move to Old Trafford

Alphonso Davies is out of contract at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies wants £10m to sign for Man Utd on a free transfer in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent around £180m on new signings in the summer transfer window as they looked to support Erik ten Hag ahead of the new season.

However, just nine Premier League matches into the new season, Man Utd made the decision to sack Ten Hag and hire Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon.

It looks likely that there will be very limited money to spend to help Amorim improve his squad in January and the Red Devils are already looking ahead to the summer.

One part of the team which Amorim is keen to improve is left wing-back and Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed in late October that Bayern Munich’s Davies – who is available on a free transfer in the summer – is a target for Man Utd.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Manchester United’s interest in Alphonso #Davies is becoming more concrete #MUFC have been gathering extensive information on Davies for several days. The 23y/o would be a desired transfer for the vacant left-back position, as recently revealed.

“In recent months, Manchester United have already made an informal inquiry with the player’s camp. At present, there are no new talks about a contract extension with FC Bayern. Davies could leave the club as a free agent next summer.”

Before revealing earlier this week that Davies had become a “dream” target for Man Utd and Amorim ahead of next summer.

Plettenberg added: “#Davies #MUFC … One of Manchester United’s dream targets for summer as revealed.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also brought an update on Thursday about the Red Devils’ interest in Davies and confirmed that Man Utd will attempt to sign a new left-back as priority.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “As I told you, there is still no agreement done with any club. Real Madrid remain there. But for Alphonso Davies, there are several possibilities. So let’s see what’s going to happen.

“On Manchester United, a name I already told you last year, because Manchester United were monitoring this player, and keep monitoring this player.

“Now there is a new coach, and the new coach is Ruben Amorim. So let’s see what Amorim will decide to do for that position.

“But for Man United, first of all, in general, left-back is a priority position. So Man United want to cover that position. This summer, they decided to go with Noussair Mazraoui, this was the plan.

“So last summer, last transfer window, because they believed that Mazraoui could cover the two positions, right and left-back.

“But in 2025, Man United want to sign an important left-back to also play in a different kind of position for Ruben Amorim. He wants a top left-footed player in that position.”

And now GiveMeSport claim that Davies ‘would likely demand wages of £240,000-a-week and a signing-on fee of around £10m’ if he leaves Bayern Munich for Man Utd in the summer.

The report adds: