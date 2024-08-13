According to reports, Manchester United have been given a transfer boost as they look to sign Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

After finishing eighth in the Premier League last season, Man Utd have been busy in the transfer market this summer as new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team have made positive moves.

Having already signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro for around £90m, the Red Devils are set to complete deals to acquire Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in a double deal worth around £60m.

Several more signings are expected before this summer’s transfer window closes at the end of this month. One of United’s priorities is to sign a new centre-midfielder.

Earlier this summer, PSG star Ugarte emerged as their top target. The Ligue Un giants activated his £51m release clause to sign him from Sporting Lisbon last year and he made 37 appearances for the club during his debut season.

Despite this, PSG are open to letting Ugarte leave this summer and the 23-year-old is in favour of a move to Man Utd.

Recent reports have claimed Man Utd are considering cheaper alternatives, with PSG keen to recoup the £51m fee they paid for Ugarte last summer.

Burnley’s Sander Berge is reportedly among their options, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Ugarte remains their “dream target”.

Romano said: “Yes, there will be movement, for sure, Manchester United are not done. These two signings [Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui] were really important, especially after the injuries they suffered already in these first weeks of the new season.

“Then also the conditions of Malacia and Luke Shaw, who are often injured. So this is why Manchester United decided to go very strong as soon as possible on these two signings, but they will continue.

“Something in the midfield is also expected. The top target, the dream target, remains, Manuel Ugarte, who is considered perfect internally. But here the main issue is the price.”

As Romano mentions, Man Utd’s “main issue” with Ugarte “is the price”, but they have been provided a boost by PSG on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes as L’Equipe’s Loic Tanzi reveals Ugarte and two other players have been “left out” of training by manager Luis Enrique.

He said: “As a sign of Luis Enrique’s choices, during the training matches, Manuel Ugarte, Danilo and Nordi Mukiele are, for the moment, left out. The three could leave the club before the end of the window.”

Since this update, Romano has claimed that Ugarte’s agent – Jorge Mendes – is “in England” to “discuss” the midfielder’s proposed move to Man Utd.

Romano revealed: “Jorge Mendes, in England to discuss João Félix with Chelsea… and Manuel Ugarte with Man United.

“Ugarte agreed to personal terms with United weeks ago, PSG still see him leaving. United need the price to be reduced… or one more sale, otherwise they will go for a cheaper option.”