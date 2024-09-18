A new report has revealed why Manchester United missed out on France international Adrien Rabiot in the summer before he joined Ligue Un outfit Marseille.

The experienced midfielder left Serie A giants Juventus in the summer upon the expiry of his contract.

In recent years, Rabiot has been heavily linked with Premier League clubs and Man Utd have consistently been mooted as a likely next destination.

Last week, a report from journalist Matteo Moretto claimed that ‘United were one of the teams to enquire about Rabiot during the summer transfer window’.

Moretto said: “During the month of August, Manchester United enquired about his situation, but nothing else, it didn’t go any further, and it was never a real negotiation.

“As we revealed last week, Milan enquired about him, they spoke with his mother, but their offer never received a response. Atletico Madrid too, they enquired about him too before sealing the deal for Conor Gallagher. His mother didn’t respond to them either.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Rabiot didn’t secure a “dream” move to the Premier League before he joined Marseille.

“The market is still busy as we can see with some free agents, and one major update is we can now officially say that Adrien Rabiot is a new Marseille player,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“It’s another big signing for Roberto de Zerbi in this ambitious Marseille project, and he was involved in this deal, making the impossible possible.

“As was widely reported throughout the summer, Rabiot also had other suitors. There were big, very big proposals from Turkey and Saudi but he only wanted to play in one of the European top leagues.

“The Premier League was his dream but his salary requests were considered too expensive.

“OM have been excellent at working behind the scenes and getting it done for a reduced salary, convincing Rabiot of their project. They worked hard behind the scenes and now he’s a Marseille player on a two-year contract.”

Romano has also provided an update on Amad Diallo, who has entered the final year of his contract.

He claims there’s ‘no panic’ at Man Utd as a “new deal will be discussed at the right moment”.

“Manchester United fans have also been asking me about an important contract situation involving young winger Amad Diallo,” Romano added.

“For now my information is always the same as I mentioned in June – a new deal will be discussed at the right moment.

“There is no pressure, there is a great feeling between United and Amad. At United they love him, while Amad is also very happy with his game time now.”