Man Utd ‘dressing room admission’ as players ‘caught’ liking Erik ten Hag

Man Utd players not only like Erik ten Hag but know they are not scoring enough goals. And people think footballers are thick…

I’m free…praise the lord I’m free

‘Harry Maguire finally feels liberated after ignoring Erik ten Hag with Man Utd transfer decision’

That’s the Mirror, gleefully pretending that Maguire ‘ignored’ Ten Hag while crowbarring ‘Man Utd’ and ‘transfer’ into a headline. Boom and double boom.

Is that the same Erik ten Hag who said this at the end of July?

“He is a very good centre-back, and I believe in the potential of Harry Maguire. It’s just that he has to prove himself and fight his way into the team. It’s up to him, and I think he can do it.”

That Erik ten Hag?

Maguire must be so glad he ‘ignored’ him and decided to, erm, prove himself and fight his way into the team.

Elsewhere on the Mirror, ‘Raphael Varane is accepting Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag’s decision to bench him in favour of Harry Maguire’.

Mediawatch is intrigued by the alternative. And it would certainly make a more interesting story.

Chirpy chirpy tweet tweet

‘Is THIS the sign Erik ten Hag hasn’t lost Man United’s dressing room?’ asks MailOnline.

Is THIS an image of Manchester United winning back-to-back Premier League matches and being the top flight’s in-form side over the last five games?

Obviously not. How can that be a sign? For true signs we have to look towards Twitter/X.

Is THIS the sign Erik ten Hag hasn’t lost Man United’s dressing room? Two stars ‘like’ tweets from fans backing the under-pressure Dutchman after win over Luton

There can surely be no greater ‘sign’.

Eagle-eyed Manchester United fans caught two players ‘liking’ posts on X that suggest talk of Erik ten Hag having lost the dressing room is far from accurate.

Imagine being ‘caught’ publicly liking posts that are positive about your manager! These idiots need to be more careful.

Alejandro Garnacho was spotted ‘liking’ a post on X by @EBL2017 in which the fan called for ‘patience’.

The ‘fan’ in question is an analyst and scout with almost 150k followers. And he called for ‘patience’ after the defeat to Copenhagen in which the Argentine winger played a full 90 minutes. Of course Garnacho backs calls for ‘patience’; what the f*** else is he going to do?

Fans then soon spotted an interesting post in Luke Shaw’s likes. The post, from JZthekid, read: ‘Players can’t finish but it’s obviously Ten Hag’s fault right? I hate Manchester United fans.’ Shaw subsequently removed the post from his likes after it gained traction on social media.

Never mind backing the manager, Mediawatch is absolutely astonished that nobody is reporting that Luke Shaw ‘hates Manchester United fans’. No wonder this business is going to the dogs.

Worth the admission fee alone

Talking of the Manchester United dressing-room, the Mirror are working hard to make it sound like there is actually something happening there other than a set of players who are happy enough to be winning enough football matches to stay within reach of the top four of the Premier League.

Man Utd dressing room admission tells Erik ten Hag everything he needs to know

And what is this ‘dressing room admission’?

There was an acknowledgement from within the Man United dressing room that they must score more goals if they are to have any chance of success this season

Wow. So the Manchester United players themselves have spotted that they have scored just 13 Premier League goals in 12 games and that even Sean Dyche’s Everton have scored more. How good of them to acknowledge/admit that.

Now we just need to work out how that ‘tells Erik ten Hag everything he needs to know’.

And why the bosses at Reach encouraged this kind of disingenuous nonsense, made the sites unreadable with excessive ads, watched revenues plummet and then decided that social media influencers could do a better job.

Mason mount

If in doubt, stick the name of ‘Mason Greenwood’ in a headline and watch the clicks come rolling in. That is certainly a familiar tactic at the Express:

Man Utd may have to tweak Mason Greenwood agreement after ‘attractive offer’

A ‘tweak’ is ‘a fine adjustment to a mechanism or system’.

A ‘tweak’ is not a new loan agreement after the first one expires at the end of the season.

And there has been no ‘attractive offer’; there has – according to The Sun – only been discussions at Getafe about making an ‘offer’ that they believe could be ‘attractive’.

But still. Man Utd, Mason Greenwood, blah blah blah.

No regrets…they don’t work

‘ENGLAND fans are convinced Gareth Southgate regrets not picking Chelsea star Raheem Sterling after his sensational display against Manchester City on Sunday’ – The Sun.

Does he f***. The clue is him calling up Cole Palmer.