According to reports, Manchester United’s players ‘feel’ captain Bruno Fernandes is in his final season with the Premier League giants.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere in recent months, and he looked likely to leave in this summer’s transfer window.

The Portugal international has been Man Utd‘s best player over the past few years, but he attracted interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal ahead of the Club World Cup in the summer.

This transfer looked likely in the summer, but Fernandes eventually decided to remain at Man Utd for at least one more year.

Fernandes has made a strong start to this season as he has five goals and six assists in his 15 Premier League appearances, but he has remarkably claimed that club chiefs wanted him to leave in the summer.

In a new interview, Fernandes said: “From the club I felt it was, ‘If you go it’s not so bad for us’. It hurts me a bit.”

He added: “More than hurting me, it makes me sad,” Fernandes said. “I’m a player that no-one can criticise, I’m always available, I always give my best.

“I could have left in this transfer window, I would have earned much more money.

“I would have won many trophies this season, but I decided not to go, not only for family reasons but because I genuinely love the club.”

Fernandes’ comments have added fuel to transfer speculation in recent days, with a report from talkSPORT claiming Man Utd’s squad ‘believe’ he had this interview to ‘pave the way for his exit’ next year.

The report also claims they think Fernandes could be in his ‘final year’ at Man Utd. They claimed: ‘German giants Bayern Munich are known to be big admirers of Fernandes.

‘Sources have told talkSPORT there is a feeling within the Manchester United dressing room that this season could be Fernandes’ last at the club.’

Regarding Bayern Munich’s interest, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they have ‘made a move’ for Fernandes ahead of January.