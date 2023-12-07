Manchester United have reportedly put a number of high-profile players up for sale as reports of Erik ten Hag losing 50 per cent of the dressing room has ‘sharpened his intent’ to trim the squad.

Ten Hag has had to deal with a number of off-field issues at United as well as some less than convincing performances on it, but eased some of the pressure on his job with an impressive 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday, which remarkably sees them just three points behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

The victory came in the wake of the claim by Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol that a source close to United informed him that Ten Hag has “lost about 50 per cent of the dressing room”.

The Independent now claim that report has ‘sharpened Ten Hag’s intent’ to get rid of the deadwood and that there’s a ‘belief at United is that he is still dealing with the remnants of so many managerial predecessors’.

They’re ‘willing to listen to offers on a series of high-profile players’, including Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Casemiro is said to be ‘seeking different experiences’ and ‘represents a different type of midfielder to what the manager wants’ despite him arriving last summer when Ten Hag was at the helm.

Varane has found himself way down the pecking order this season and is also looking for the exit, while Harry Maguire – one of the Frenchman’s competitors for a starting spot in defence – is now back in the good books, along with Scott McTominay, despite both seemingly being surplus to requirements in the summer.

Sancho may well have been hoping to outlast Ten Hag but he’s also set to leave; a Borussia Dortmund swap now looks more likely than a move to Juventus.

The report claims United will be looking to bring players to the club in January, but will only be able to do so if they’re able to move some players on after their considerable summer spend.

INEOS will only have limited influence on the January approach, in the event that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% is completed by then, which now could be confirmed by next week, as his football staff, led by Jean-Claude Blanc, want to assess how the club currently works before the bigger decisions.

READ MORE: Ranking Man Utd players on how likely they might be to feature among the ‘lost’ 50 per cent