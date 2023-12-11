Man Utd ‘dressing room mutiny’ takes hold as report claims one star is ‘at heart’ of rebellion

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is one of a number of players frustrated by Erik ten Hag and his methods, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a positive first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, displays and results have taken a turn this campaign with Man Utd becoming one of the most inconsistent teams in the division.

Man Utd gave fans hope on Wednesday that they had turned a corner but a humiliating 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday saw pressure on Ten Hag build once again.

The result against the Cherries sees Man Utd stay in sixth place in the Premier League but lose ground on the top four after winning nine and losing seven of their first 16 matches this term.

And now Football Insider claim that Marcus Rashford – who has only scored two goals this season – is ‘at heart of’ a ‘dressing room mutiny as tempers fray and stars rebel’ at Old Trafford.

It is understood that the ‘mutiny’ has now reached ‘fever pitch’ with Rashford among the players ‘unhappy with Erik ten Hag’s methods’ this season.

Rashford and other Man Utd stars have ‘lost faith in the manager and believe he cannot get the best out of the players at his disposal’ and the England international ‘does not like the style of play implemented by the Dutchman and is not a fan of his training methods’.

The Man Utd forward was the club’s top goalscorer last season with 30 goals in all competitions but he has looked far from his best this term.

Speaking after Man Utd lost to Newcastle United on December 2, former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot insisted Rashford’s body language during matches suggests that he is “sulking”.

Melchiot said on ESPN: “It’s sad. Last season he scored so many goals, extended his deal, we are sitting here it’s not like the guys are against him, because he’s a very talented player, he should lead the line in terms of being in charge, how the captain would, and at the moment he is not showing that.

“He has all the ingredients to lead the line, lead the team, and make them play the style of football they want to play and be so influential in the team, and at the moment I feel its almost like he’s sulking. That’s not what you want.

“Marcus should be the kid that uses his speed, his skill, that enjoys being on the field all the time.”