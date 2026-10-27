Man Utd duo lead ‘dressing room rebellion’ as ‘immediate’ Carrick sack timeline emerges

Michael Carrick is reportedly under pressure from within his own dressing room.

Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez are leading a ‘dressing room rebellion’ at Man Utd, according to reports, after the news that Michael Carrick will cling into his job.

The Red Devils suffered their another defeat on Sunday when Bournemouth beat Carrick’s side 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

That result was hot on the heels of Man Utd‘s 4-1 loss against Serie A side Como in the Champions League in midweek, piling the pressure on Carrick.

Man Utd have now gone eight matches in all competitions without a win and there was speculation that the match against the Cherries could be Carrick’s last as Red Devils head coach.

Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Unai Emery and Antonio Conte are among the names to have been linked with replacing Carrick – but Man Utd made the decision on Tuesday to give Carrick some extra time in charge.

Speaking from the club’s Carrington training ground, Sky Sports New’’ Danyal Khan said on Tuesday: “Michael Carrick will be in charge for Manchester United’s game against Chelsea.

READ: Man Utd still somehow third in Premier League table under Michael Carrick

“He has taken training today and alongside the players be given the opportunity to turn the current situation around.”

Khan added: “This is huge news after so much speculation around his future and whether he would continue as head coach. From what I understand, he has taken training at around 11am.

“He will be given the opportunity to turn the situation around, as his team has gone eight games without a win in all competitions.

“They’re very much focused on turning things around on the pitch rather than off it.”

READ: Man Utd: New ‘great tactician’ candidate emerges as Carrick nears sack

Martinez questioned the Man Utd hierarchy for not supporting Carrick enough in the summer transfer window after they lost to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, before Fernandes came out the following week and criticised the Red Devils head coach’s tactics against Como.

Carrick will be ‘immediately sacked’ by Man Utd if he doesn’t impress in next four matches

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Martinez and Fernandes are leading the ‘dressing room rebellion’ against Carrick after Man Utd decided to keep him.

It is understood that the ‘relationship between manager Michael Carrick and some of his players is currently very strained’ after recent results and his decision to drop Fernandes to the bench for their defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Despite Man Utd giving Carrick some time to prove himself, the report insists that he will be ‘sacked immediately’ if they don’t get good results in their next four fixtures.

The report revealed: ‘The Manchester United board has expressed its full confidence in Carrick, but they face four crucial matches. If they don’t achieve positive results, he will be sacked immediately.

‘They face a challenging schedule , as they will have to play against Chelsea, AS Roma, Aston Villa and Liverpool.’

READ NEXT: Could Man Utd be relegated? We rank the Premier League bottom six in danger