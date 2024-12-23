Man Utd dressing room ‘so angry’ as Lisandro Martinez insists Red Devils ‘playing so well’

Lisandro Martinez remarkably believes Man Utd are “playing so well” despite a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth and explained what the dressing room is “so angry” about.

After a dramatic comeback win over Manchester City last time out in the Premier League, Amorim’s side produced a dismal display as goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo secured a comfortable 3-0 win for the visitors.

Amorim has now won four, drawn one and lost four in a brief United tenure in which the task at hand has been made clear.

But Martinez feels as though he and his teammates are “playing so well” and picked out the one thing they need to work “especially” hard on moving forward.

“I always say in this kind of situation we have to show personality and character,” said the Argentine defender after the loss. “We are playing so well and unfortunately, we couldn’t score today. We have to believe. At this club, we have to win every game and we know that.

“We are so angry with this kind of situation. We have to work on set-pieces especially. I believe a lot in this team and staff. if they don’t score their first goal from set-pieces then it is a totally different game. We missed many chances today. We have to score. We know what we have to do and we have to change quickly.

“We know how big it is at this club. The expectation is very high, it’s a process and you can see we are playing so well but we also concede goals and we have to work on that. I know the fans are impatient with us. We are the only ones who can change it.

“It’s football and we have to accept it. We are 100 per cent confident that we will get success in this club. It’s a process, I don’t want to point the finger at one player. We win together, we lose together. It is a big pressure but we love that. I believe a lot in this group.”

Amorim claimed the scoreline did not reflect the game and was frustrated by his side’s failure to take chances and poor defending from set-pieces.

“Everybody saw the game. You cannot speak about fair in football because they scored and we didn’t, but we didn’t give anything [away] until the set-pieces and then we were so near [to scoring] the goal,” he said.

“But I think everybody felt a little anxious, not just the players but also the fans. It’s a very difficult moment for our club, you can feel it every game and especially at home. Two goals, like against Tottenham, very quickly, so you want to respond but you cannot do it because you suffer another goal, and then we suffer until the end of the game.

“I felt we created a lot of situations for our opponent [to deal with] but they managed to score and I think that makes the difference.”

He added: “It’s so much easier to pass on an idea when you’re winning and you’re scoring and you’re not conceding. But it’s also a great privilege to be here, so we have to continue now.

“Nothing bad lasts forever and nothing good lasts forever, so we have to continue again and be very strong in our ideas, especially in the bad moments. We will do it and try to win the next game.”