Man Utd decided to scrap their usual Rainbow Laces campaign plans after one player ‘refused’ to join the initiative, leading to a dressing room split.

Premier League clubs are showing their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport by participating in charity Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign between November 29 and December 5.

There has been controversy stoked by the actions of some Premier League captains, with Ipswich’s Sam Morsy opting not to wear the rainbow armband and Marc Guehi risking an FA ban for writing notes related to his religious faith on his.

Ipswich defended Morsy by saying they respected his choice based on “religious beliefs” as a practising Muslim, adding that they are committed to “being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone”.

Palace are in full support of Guehi, too, with manager Oliver Glasner saying: “The quote of this campaign is to be tolerant and Marc is very tolerant.”

Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire both donned the rainbow armband against Everton but in recent years, Man Utd have tried other initiatives to show their support.

The club have worn pride-themed gear for warm-ups and to walk out for games during the Rainbow Laces campaign in the past two seasons and were planning to again wear walk-out tracksuits ahead of the 4-0 win over Everton.

But that idea was ‘abandoned’ just ‘hours before the game’ after Noussair Mazraoui ‘refused’ to take part.

The Morocco international ‘was not prepared to wear the outfit, citing his Muslim faith as the reason,’ and so his teammates took the decision that no player would wear them as they felt that would be better than having Mazraoui be ‘the only one seen publicly to be refusing to wear it’.

Adam Crafton of The Athletic has revealed that ‘not everyone in the dressing room was happy with this decision’.

Nor were Manchester United’s shirt manufacturers and biggest sponsors Adidas, who are said to be ‘disappointed by the development’ but ‘declined to comment’ on the situation.

Man Utd did release a statement, saying: “Man Utd welcomes fans from all backgrounds, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, and we are strongly committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion.

“We demonstrate these principles through a range of activities, including support for our Rainbow Devils supporters’ club, and campaigns to celebrate our LGBTQ+ fans and combat all forms of discrimination.

“Players are entitled to hold their own individual opinions, particularly in relation to their faith, and these may sometimes differ from the club’s position.”

