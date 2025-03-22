Man Utd drop ‘bombshell’ on ‘annoyed’ Greeks as ‘super transfer deal’ moves to ‘the next stage’

Charalampos Kostoulas has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd have moved to the ‘next stage’ of the process to buy Olympiacos forward Charalampos Kostoulas this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table.

Man Utd do still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League if they can win the Europa League with all their eggs now in that basket.

The players have been struggling to get used to Amorim’s style of play, philosophy and tactics, while Man Utd could only afford to give him one new player in the January transfer window in the form of Patrick Dorgu.

It has become apparent, especially after recent interviews with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, that the financial situation at Old Trafford is dire.

There is now a feeling that Man Utd will have to sell players before they can heavily invest in the first-team squad, including some of its most talented prospects.

However, qualification for the Champions League could boost Amorim’s budget for the summer and the Man Utd recruitment team are already looking ahead to potential signings.

Sport Time in Greece claim that Man Utd have dropped a ‘bombshell’ on Olympiacos as they look to complete a ‘super transfer deal’ for Greek forward Kostoulas.

Man Utd were in the ‘early stages’ of their interest back in December with the Red Devils embarking on the ‘necessary scouting’ and ‘gathering of information’.

After the scouting, the Man Utd team concluded:

‘Most importantly, the English saw how the player behaved when the ball was not at his feet. His tactical approach. ‘His technical characteristics, moreover, have undoubtedly brought some of the most important European clubs to his doorstep.’

Man Utd have ‘now moved to the next stage’ of their interest and ‘have annoyed Olympiacos’, which presumably means made enquiries for the forward.

The report adds that the ‘poker has just begun’ from Man Utd and Olympiacos, and the Greek side ‘wants to keep’ both Kostoulas and fellow ‘wonderkid’ Christos Mouzakitis.

Man Utd have grand plans under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS with the co-owners recently revealing designs for a new £2billion stadium.

When asked about the potential stadium in a Q&A on The Athletic’s website, journalist David Ornstein said: “It won’t be to everyone’s taste, Ryan, but instinctively I do find the size and scale impressive. It’s an area I know well and such a transformation would be very welcome, whatever we think of the stylistics.

“As ever with these things, the devil will be in the detail (pun absolutely intended). I don’t have a problem with it but I would just caution that in many cases of new stadiums, the design can change over the course of time, with the end product not necessarily reflecting the artists impressions.

“So, ask me again in five-plus years!”

