Man Utd drop major Arsenal and Liverpool hints with new kit launch

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Manchester United have revealed their new Adidas home shirt for the 2026/27 season and it includes some major hints for its Premier League rivals.

Arsenal were due to launch their home kit before United but Adidas has switched the launch dates, with Gunners fans expected to be able to buy their shirts this week.

Liverpool, the third Adidas ‘Elite’ club in the Premier League, will follow next week and United’s kit launch has confirmed prices and some design elements for all three clubs.

United have revealed a red home shirt, white shorts and traditional black socks for next season and they are on sale today from £85 for an adult home kit.

Children’s shirts start from £60 and the authentic home kit as worn by the players is priced from £120, with long-sleeve versions costing more because of an upgrade in materials. The pricing is the same as last year’s United shirt and will be in line with Adidas rivals including Arsenal and Liverpool.

The kit features some new Adidas designs that will be used across Liverpool and Arsenal shirts this season including new thicker sleeve stripes than ever seen before on an Adidas shirt.

The kits will also share the chunky three stripe logo with its Premier League rivals but it does also have some unique design touches including a name and number font designed from scratch for the club featuring subtle devil forks in a nod to the club’s badge.

The use of the standard Adidas logo will be similar across all Adidas home shirts, while the Trefoil logo will be used for club’s away kits next season.

United’s new home kit also features a striped collar based on the side’s 1977 FA Cup winning shirt on its 50th anniversary.

The club says: “Inspired by the 1970s, a clean red base allows the iconic polo collar and striped cuffs to take centre stage, bringing a refined and unmistakably United look back to the pitch.

“The collar execution, combined with subtle striping details, references the kits worn during the club’s FA Cup triumph in 1977 — marking the 50th anniversary of that historic moment.”

The new United kit will be followed with a lifestyle range and training kits based on a similar design, while United’s status as an ‘Elite’ club means it qualifies for special edition leisurewear ranges and retro-style tracksuits, jackets and t-shirts launched throughout the season.

The United away and third kits will be launched later in the summer.