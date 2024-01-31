£119m Man Utd duo let off as pundit picks Premier League ‘flop of the season’ – ‘Hojlund? No chance’

Ally McCoist believes Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has been the worst signing of the season, not Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund or Andre Onana.

Chelsea paid an initial £100million for the Ecuadorian midfielder, who joined from Brighton last summer.

The fee is expected to rise to a British record £115m and it would be fair to say that Caicedo has not lived up to that price tag in his first six months at Stamford Bridge.

He has hardly been poor, in fact, he has done alright in my opinion, but Rangers legend McCoist reckons he has been the worst Premier League’s “flop of the season”.

That is ahead of Manchester United flops Hojlund and Onana.

McCoist told talkSPORT BET: “Andre Onana has been nothing like the signing everyone thought he would be for Manchester United, but I’m not giving him ‘flop of the season so far’, I think that’s ever so slightly harsh.

“But Moises Caicedo, I saw him a couple of times, particularly at Old Trafford with Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park, and both of them were, for a quarter of a billion pounds, not great… Caicedo would certainly get my vote over Onana.

“Rasmus Hojlund? No chance – Caicedo and Onana would get it ahead of him.

“I know Hojlund hasn’t been scoring as regularly, particularly domestically, as Man United fans would want, but there’s a willingness there, there’s an eagerness there, a desire, which a lot of the United fans, the majority if not all of them, can see.

“Football fans will always cut players a lot more slack if they are totally committed and fans can see that, and so they should do.

“I’ve given Hojlund a bit of stick for missing chances in the past, and it’s my job to do that, but I don’t mind the fact that he keeps getting into positions, and he has scored some good goals.

“All the attributes are there and you’ve got to remember he’s still young, so there’s no way he’s coming into consideration for my flop of the season so far at this stage. I’m settling on Moises Caicedo!”

McCoist might not be Caicedo’s biggest fan but he is a big fan of West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, who joined the Hammers from Ajax last summer.

“My signing of the season so far is Mohammed Kudus at West Ham,” the Scot added. “He has been magic, coming in from the right with that left foot.

“What other options have we got? I’ve got to throw Jack Butland at Rangers into the equation! But Kudus has been terrific, a breath of fresh air.

“Nobody else immediately springs to mind… Micky van de Ven or James Maddison at Spurs if they’d have stayed fit perhaps. The opening eight games or so before they got injured, they were absolutely flying and came into the conversation, and quite rightly so.

“Cole Palmer at Chelsea has been their shining light and could be considered, but I’ve got to give it to Kudus, the way he cuts in from the right with his left foot… He’s my signing of the season so far.”

