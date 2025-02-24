Two shocking Manchester United players are in the Premier League’s worst XI of the weekend with a Chelsea flop and Arsenal bad boy.

As always, we are using WhoScored match ratings to pick the players.

GK: Filip Jorgensen (Chelsea) – 5.59

Chelsea spending a billion quid and ending up without a proven goalscorer up front has always been the narrative, despite an even more alarming state of affairs on the other end of the pitch.

They have signed umpteen goalkeepers yet Enzo Maresca has been left with two error-prone players fighting it out to be less comical than the other. Dropping Robert Sanchez was the right thing to do but Filip Jorgensen has absolutely fluffed his chance. Will they sign a new goalkeeper or back 19-year-old Mike Penders to become the next Thibaut Courtois?

Jorgensen’s latest mistake came late on against Aston Villa on Saturday evening, handing Unai Emery’s side a huge win against their rivals for Champions League qualification by letting Marco Asensio’s volley go straight through him.

Chelsea have been ruddy hopeless this year. They are 15th in the 2025 table and bottom of the 2025 away table with zero wins, one draw and three defeats. Their last win on the road came against Tottenham on December 8.

RB: Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest) – 5.28

Aina has been a revelation in defence for a brilliant Forest side this season but when he has a bad game, he doesn’t just have a bad game, he has a nightmare.

The Nigerian right-back gave away a penalty with a careless handball, committed four fouls in total, had an error leading to a shot, lost possession 24 times, lost nine of 15 duels and misplaced a woeful 14 of his 35 attempted passes against Newcastle.

CB: Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth) – 5.57

Sent off for a high challenge on Rayan Ait-Nouri, we have some sympathy for Zabarnyi considering any challenge on Ait-Nouri can be viewed as high considering how low his socks are.

Bournemouth struggled a man down at home to Wolves and were beaten 1-0.

CB: James Bree (Southampton) – 5.70

What would a worst XI be without some Southampton representation?

It was Brighton’s turn to smash the Saints and with a different goalkeeper to Aaron Ramsdale, four easily could have been seven or eight.

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal) – 5.00

There is no debate about Lewis-Skelly’s red card this time around, although plenty of Arsenal fans will still be screaming conspiracy.

The 18-year-old only played 17 minutes and was sent off for bringing down Mohammed Kudus on the halfway line, with David Raya miles out and the Ghanaian ready to take advantage of having the entire half to himself. Lewis-Skelly hauled him down and after initially receiving a yellow, he was given his second red card in four league games after VAR intervention.

CM: Mateus Fernandes (Southampton) – 5.87

The second of three Southampton players is Fernandes, who has actually been one of their better players this season.

His statistics v Brighton were far from catastrophic as a team-high 5.87 suggests. He was dispossessed once, committed two fouls, was dribbled past once and made no clearances or interceptions.

CM: Emile Smith Rowe (Fulham) – 5.83

Crystal Palace stuck the ball in the net while Smith Rowe was sat in the semi-circle with an injury, but Jean-Philippe Mateta’s strike was ruled out for offside.

He lasted 58 minutes and in that time, the former Arsenal midfielder’s only shot was off target, he made no key passes, had zero completed dribbles, was dribbled past once and contributed nothing defensively with zero successful tackles, clearances or interceptions.

RW: Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Leicester) – 5.70

There is only one player from Leicester, who were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Brentford on Friday night.

Hauled off at half-time on a yellow card, De Cordova-Reid’s rubbish season is showing no signs of improving, with Leicester destined for a swift return to the Championship.

LW: Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) – 5.85

Man United were really, really bad against Everton on Saturday, especially in the first 70 minutes. Zirkzee played off Rasmus Hojlund in a sort of free role, hovering on both wings and through the middle. He was pants wherever he went, though.

Zirkzee couldn’t muster up a shot on target, misplaced 14 passes, made no key passes, failed with two attempted dribbles, was dribbled past twice, lost two of three aerial duels, made zero interceptions, clearances or successful tackles, was dispossessed four times, made one foul, missed a big chance, lost 11 of 12 duels, lost possession 18 times, and only won it back four times. Yikes.

ST: Cameron Archer (Southampton) – 5.74

Archer has not started and finished a Premier League match since December 2023 and has found minutes hard to come by under Ivan Juric.

Southampton have lost eight of their last nine league matches and we have a sneaky feeling they might go down. Don’t hold us to that.

Against Brighton on Saturday, Archer played 72 minutes, put his only shot off target, only had 14 touches, didn’t even attempt a take-on, lost five out of five aerials, was called offside twice and committed one foul, but at least he made a successful tackle!

ST: Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United) – 5.76

Hojlund joins Zirkzee in a front four having drawn a blank for the 11th Premier League game in a row. He still has two goals and zero assists in the top flight this season.

The young Dane was really bad again, coming off in the 70th minute with United 2-0 down at Everton. Two minutes later it was 2-1 and by minute 80 it was 2-2.

He was hopeless yet again – completely anonymous and a waste of a place in Ruben Amorim’s starting XI.

