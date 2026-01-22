Man Utd duo told they ‘have no future at the club’ as ‘symbols of what has gone wrong’ at Old Trafford

Manchester United have been told that they need to offload Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw because the England international “have no future at the club”.

Another significant overhaul is expected at Man Utd in the summer as the Premier League giants will have a new permanent manager in the summer who will likely want to build the club around his image.

The Red Devils’ budget will be boosted if interim boss Michael Carrick can help them to qualify for the Champions League, but they may also need to offload unwanted talents to raise funds for signings.

This is especially because Man Utd will prioritise a midfield overhaul in the summer and will likely look to make at least one signing in this position.

But former United defender Paul Parker thinks another priority for the Red Devils should be to get rid of Maguire and Shaw, who have been “symbols of what has gone wrong” at the club in the years following Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure in the dugout.

“I think Maguire and Shaw are a symbol of what has gone wrong at Man United, and I can’t get my head around people thinking they are the solution. Both of them should have been offloaded a long time ago, but they are still here collecting their paycheques,” Parker said in an interview with MyBettingSites.

“The fact that they are still here is a joke. Are they the worst players in the team? No, but they have been here for so long, taking up space in the squad and performing below what you expect from a Manchester United player.

“Has it been impossible to get rid of them? It is definitely a possibility that they just like being part of Manchester United and earning a lot of money, but that tells me a lot about their ambitions.

“If they had real ambition, they would move on to a club where they could make a difference. They can play at Manchester United, but they can’t make a difference.”

Parker is also insistent that these players “have no future at the club” because neither of them are “getting better” at this stage.

“None of them are getting better. At their age, they have to realise that it is time to move on,” Parker added.

“They have no future at the club. Listen, it is hard sometimes, I know that. I was told I didn’t have a future at Manchester United, but Gary Neville did. That’s life, and you just have to move on.

“I think when they are done playing football one day, they will realise that they made a mistake by staying for so long. Can I blame them? Yes and no.

“They were offered a contract and they took it, which is completely fair, but at some point you have to look yourself in the mirror and accept that you have nothing to offer.

“Can they do a good job under Carrick? Maybe, if he changes the playing style drastically, and he might have to if he wants to keep his job. But the way Manchester United should be going forward, being attack-minded, just doesn’t suit them.”