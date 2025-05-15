Man Utd: Dyche claims he’d ‘win more games’ than Amorim as Red Devils manager

Sean Dyche reckons he would win more points than Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Former Everton and Burnley boss Sean Dyche insists he would “win more games” than Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have had a season to forget in the Premier League with Amorim’s side currently 16th in the table as they head into their final two matches.

Man Utd have only won ten of their 36 matches this season with only four Premier League clubs scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils.

Incredibly, they do have the possibility of still qualifying for next season’s Champions League if they can beat Tottenham in the Europa League final next week.

Amorim will no doubt come under pressure if they lose against Spurs next Wednesday and Dyche insists he would have the current Man Utd team picking up more results.

Dyche said on the Stick to Football podcast: “He’s not going to change the way he plays. He [Ruben Amorim] better win some games – pretty quick.

“I reckon if I went there and played my way, we’d win more games. Just 4-4-2 – give them basic rules of principles.

“We’re all going, ‘Fair play’ – but, he’s been there a while now so you better start bringing some wins soon.”

Dyche continued: “Howard Wilkinson had a great saying, he said, ‘Win, survive, succeed’. Basically, you have to win first, and then you can survive because you’re winning, and then success is when you do lay down all your principles and your playing style.

“So, if he can win enough, which is the worry at the minute, and then survive the process, and then succeed – then that’s going to be better.”

When asked about the team he always wanted to manage, Dyche replied: “It was always Manchester United because of the size of the club, not because it’s Man U – but due to the sheer grandeur, particularly back then.

“I know they are going through a tough run at the minute, but the whole worldwide feel of it. That’s a big superpowered club.”

Dyche expects Amorim to be under pressure early next season unless the Man Utd manager can make a good start after his second transfer window at the club.

Dyche added: “I’d be surprised if Ruben Amorim is not under pressure [early next season].

“Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt this season – he’s laying down his platform for success, the future, and educating, let’s say.

“Then you get your pre-season, because now you’ve got that window to actually work on it, day in, day out. Shift a few players out who maybe don’t buy in, shift the players in who do buy in. Then, if it’s not early next season, how long do you go?

“The easiest answer would be pre-season up until the half-way point, but it’s not always designed like that is it? You get the job and it’s half-way through the season.

“If it’s not early next season, then I’d be saying, it hasn’t worked. So, if I’m the Director of Football, I’ll go right, “You’ve either got to change what you’re doing and make it work, or we make a change”.

“The perfect scenario is at least if you get a pre-season and juggle the transfers, then by Christmas, if you’re not having some form of success – most people go, ‘Things need to start working pretty quickly’. You probably get the next window, and then by January/February, they are going, ‘It’s not working’.”

Gareth Southgate was linked to the Man Utd job before Amorim’s appointment and Dyche reckons the former England manager would have been a good candidate.

Dyche said: “I thought the Manchester United job fitted Gareth [Southgate] really well.

“Coming out of the hardship of managing your country – because it is hard managing your country.

“The fans and the media can drive [decisions] but sometimes you’ve got to be brave enough. Think of all the managers down the years where clubs have been brave.”