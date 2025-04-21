Manchester United have made RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons a ‘priority target’ this summer as it’s ‘confirmed’ the €80m playmaker will move to the Premier League this summer.

United’s Premier League nightmare continued on Sunday as Wolves condemned them to their 15th defeat of the campaign, leaving them 14th in the table and looking over their shoulder as West Ham are just two points off them in 17th.

They’re now assured of their worst-ever Premier League points tally and only Europa League glory can put a gloss on their miserable season.

Recruitment chief Christopher Vivell is currently scouring the market for new additions as Ruben Amorim looks to put his stamp on the squad in the summer and one player they are hoping to bring in is Netherlands international Simons.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed this week: ‘He’s under contract until 2027. Top clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and many others are all keen on him.

‘Leipzig want €80m [£69m] for Xavi if he decides to leave this summer. A departure is possible for him.’

Speaking about his future this week, Simons said: “I’m still a young player, I have many dreams – and the club knows that. But right now, the most important thing for me is to play well in the upcoming games. Then we have the international matches, and after that we’ll sit down and see what happens.”

It was later claimed that United have made an ‘offer’ of €135m (£116m) for Simons ahead of the summer transfer window, though quite where they’ve got that money from we don’t know and why they would offer that much when Leipzig want €80m also isn’t entirely clear.

But Spanish outlet Fichajes claim Simons ‘has become one of the priority targets for both Manchester United and Liverpool’ with the 22-year-old ‘showing a surprising maturity and a creative capacity’ this season, with German outlet Bild insisting his ‘projection and versatilty fit perfectly with the needs’ of both Premier League clubs.

And it’s ‘confirmed that his future is in the Premier League’, with Paris Saint-Germain – who sold Simons to Leipzig for €50m in January – being ‘attentive to possible movements’ as they inserted a sell-on clause of an unknown percentage in that deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday that the Premier League is Simons’ ‘most likely’ landing spot this summer as his ‘dream’ will likely have to wait.

He wrote on X: ‘Xavi Simons plans for potential summer move as concrete possibility, as reported weeks ago. Premier League clubs are informed as it’s the most likely destination for fee around €75m to RB Leipzig. Xavi dreams to play for Barça one day, but it’s unlikely for this summer.’