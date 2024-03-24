Man Utd eager to strip Barcelona, Real Madrid of talented pair as Ratcliffe plans La Liga spree

Manchester United are reportedly looking to both Barcelona and Real Madrid for reinforcements in the summer window, as Mikayil Faye and Andriy Lunin are on their radar.

After a third-placed finish in the Premier League, two finals appearances and a win in one of those, this season has been underwhelming for United. They side are sixth in the Premier League, having reverted to their pre-Erik ten Hag status.

Whether or not the Dutchman is still at the helm come the summer is currently up in the air. If he is or isn’t is of no consequence regarding signings, with new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be looking to make either way.

He’s vowed to make United the best club in the world once more, and his ambition has taken him to the door of two of Europe’s juggernauts: Barcelona and Real Madrid.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils are ‘looking for young talents’ to strengthen their squad, and as such they have landed on Barca centre-back Faye.

The 19-year-old is yet to play a senior game for the Blaugrana, but Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan have also been impressed with his quality in academy football.

It’s said the German side are in ‘pole position’ for Faye, but Barca could raise their asking price from the current reported figure of £25million. If it rises a long way, that would surely suit United more than any of the other sides.

They’re said to be ‘willing to compete’ for his signature, so that another side is seen to be ahead of them will be a challenge they don’t mind facing.

They could also get a supremely talented Real Madrid player on their La Liga shopping spree.

Multiple outlets suggests 25-year-old goalkeeper Lunin is on their radar, and could in fact replace Andre Onana as the no.1 option.

Lunin was the bridesmaid and not the bride for a good while at Real, before an injury to Thibaut Courtois saw him given the gloves.

The Ukrainian has played 17 games for Real in La Liga this season, keeping eight clean sheets and never once being on the losing side.

But Courtois could well take his place back once he returns to full fitness. If that happens, it’s said United could take advantage by lodging an offer, and a move to Old Trafford is something Lunin ‘would be open to’.

That he is about to enter his final year at Real means a transfer could go through this summer, so the resolution of the goalkeeper situation at the club will be an interesting one to watch out for.

United will reportedly have competition with Arsenal for the signing of the Real man.

