Jadon Sancho has been made to train away from the first team squad at Man Utd.

Manchester United are ready to ‘subsidise’ Jadon Sancho’s wages in order to offload the winger in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The England international made substitute appearances in the Red Devils’ first three Premier League fixtures of the season before being dropped from the squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the last international break.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag revealed after the match that Sancho’s omission was down to poor performances in training with the former Borussia Dortmund winger taking to social media to deny his manager’s claims.

Sancho eventually deleted his post, in which he claimed to be a “scapegoat”, but he is refusing to apologise to the Man Utd boss and could now leave in January.

Ten Hag has made Sancho train away from the first-team squad until he says sorry to him and his coaching staff – but there is little sign that the apology is forthcoming.

There have been rumours of interest from Dortmund, Barcelona and Juventus since it has become clear that Sancho is not yet being reintegrated into the first team.

And the Daily Mail insist that Man Utd ‘will look to offload’ Sancho over the winter transfer window if he continues to refuse to apologise to Ten Hag.

It is understood that ‘Ten Hag has highlighted Sancho’s influence amongst team-mates as a cause for concern, although this is strongly denied by sources close to the player’.

And Ten Hag believes ‘that the attitude of other players in training has improved since Sancho was exiled’ but ‘other sources at Old Trafford have questioned whether the Dutchman is deliberately making an example of the player’.

The Daily Mail adds that Man Utd are ‘so eager to offload Sancho in January that they are willing to subsidise his £300,000-a-week wages if they are able to agree a loan move for the rest of the season’.

The Man Utd hierarchy are ‘not pushing for Sancho’s reintegration’ despite the international break representing ‘the perfect time for both parties to make the peace’.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is not yet convinced that Sancho will leave Man Utd in January as he touches on interest from the Bundesliga.

“I was checking about Juventus and Roma, but at the moment they are not looking for a player in Jadon Sancho’s position, they are happy with the players they have, so there is nothing concrete,” Romano told the Debrief podcast.

“We have to keep an eye on German clubs because Sancho did very well in the Bundesliga, but nothing has been decided by Borussia Dortmund – it will be important to see what competitions they are in in the second half of the season.

“For United, they are still waiting to see if Sancho will apologise or not. It’s not going to be that easy, but if he doesn’t apologise then the January window will be the only solution.”