Man Utd eye £95m double swoop as Romano reveals player is ‘close to signing’

Man Utd are keen on Atalanta midfielder Ederson and Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently sitting in 13th position after 16 matches, while they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup 4-3 at Tottenham on Thursday night.

Man Utd will be looking to provide Amorim help in the transfer window as they provide him with players who can fit into his style of play and philosophy.

There have been numerous players linked with the Red Devils already ahead of the January transfer window as they hope to improve a number of positions.

The potential sale of Marcus Rashford, who wants a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford, could help Man Utd compete in the winter market as finances are tight.

And Plettenberg insists that Atalanta midfielder Ederson is a player they are “seriously considering” with Amorim hoping to bolster that position.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Once again been told that #Ederson is one of the few names Manchester United are seriously considering for the central midfield position Some decision-makers are fully convinced of his abilities.

“However, there is not yet a complete consensus within the club. For this reason, there are no concrete negotiations at this stage. But #MUFC have gathered all the necessary information and have scouted him multiple times. Contract with Atalanta until 2027. Price valuation. €50-60m.”

Amorim is also looking to strengthen his wing-back options and PSG defender Mendes – who is valued on Transfermarkt at €55m – has emerged as a target.

Plettenberg added on X: “Manchester United remain strongly interested in Nuno #Mendes as revealed in our show three weeks ago Paris Saint-Germain want to extend with Mendes beyond 2026, but I’ve been told that it is currently not planned for him to sign soon, as there are many top suitors.

“Mendes and Amorim share the same agency, and #MUFC are aware of Mendes’ situation! 22 y/o Mendes and Theo Hernández are currently the two expensive preferred left-back options for ManUtd if Alphonso Davies extends his contract with Bayern.”

Tying down existing players is also a priority for INEOS and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists a new deal for Amad Diallo “is close”.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “[Amad] Diallo is close to signing a new deal at United, just waiting on some details to be clarified. But there’s confidence to get it done soon.”

