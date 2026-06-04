Ederson could be Man Utd’s cheapest and most important midfield buy

Ederson is probably the cheapest midfielder Manchester United will sign this summer; he might also be the most important.

The Brazilian is Old Trafford-bound in a deal worth £34million up front plus another £3.8million in add-ons. Do not be tricked into feeling underwhelmed by that fee in the current market.

For their other midfield targets, United – quite reasonably – are being quoted two and three times that amount.

West Ham are said to be demanding £80million for Mateus Fernandes, despite their vulnerable negotiating position. Nottingham Forest won’t entertain offers for Elliot Anderson below the £105million Arsenal paid for Declan Rice. Neither the Hammers or Forest are being unrealistic or unreasonable.

Those are the names and links that will excite many United fans at the start of a summer during which Michael Carrick must remodel his too-long-neglected midfield. But by December, Ederson might be seen as the most savvy bit of business.

Because he could be the one to unlock the rest of Carrick’s midfield. Certainly the base of it.

Ederson is being touted – in simplistic terms – as the replacement for Casemiro. But the incoming Brazilian is harder to pigeonhole than many modern midfielders.

He won’t identify as a defensive midfielder, a holder or a 6. Nor will be claim to be an attacking midfielder, a playmaker, an 8 or a 10. He doesn’t have to. Because Ederson can be all those things.

At Atalanta, especially under Gian Piero Gasperini, the 26-year-old has shown he can do it all. He might not have mastered any one facet, but United need a generalist more than a specialist midfielder.

Ederson has the mobility to cover all the ground expected out of possession and, on the ball, he has the technique and nous to dribble or pass around or through massed midfield ranks. Which is just what Carrick needs from both of his deeper midfielders.

For years, United have relied on a double pivot of supposed specialists, the theory being that one complements the other, but too often that approach left their engine room imbalanced. Especially when midfielders like Fred and Scott McTominay were mis-profiled; Casemiro was enduring the slump before his renaissance; and Manuel Ugarte was anywhere near a red shirt.

Ugarte was supposed to be the midfielder to free up Kobbie Mainoo or whichever progressive midfielder he played alongside but United horribly misjudged the Uruguayan. Before they paid £50million for Ugarte, no one noticed that he struggled to a) win the ball or b) keep it.

That and many other missteps in the transfer market left United’s reputation in tatters – but Ederson seems to represent another smart signing following a savvy summer in 2025. The Red Devils are in real danger of becoming credible again.

Of course, no one knows for certain how Ederson will adapt to Our League. But bringing with him the toolbox of a trusty Jack of all trades makes him better placed than most to adapt.

There is plenty to suggest too that the adaptation should be quick.

He took all of half a season after arriving in Europe at Salernitana to persuade Atalanta to pay around £20million for him, since when he has dominated against Premier League opponents in Europe.

The clamour around Ederson was ratcheted up a few notches after his display against Liverpool in the Europa League semi-final in 2024. In both legs, the then-24-year-old was everywhere to disrupt Jurgen Klopp’s Reds at Anfield before doing the same again back in Bergamo while dictating the Italians’ play too.

That midpoint of his Atalanta career was close to his peak under Gasparini. Understandably, both Ederson and Atalanta struggled to maintain their brilliant best this season under new management, but the midfielder’s numbers remained impressive.

Football data specialists Gradient Sports judge Ederson to have the third-highest athleticism grade (99.2) among central midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues who played at least half of their club’s minutes, with only Bournemouth’s Alex Scott the only Premier League player in the top 10.

Ederson was also beaten by only Bernardo Silva and Florentino Luis among Premier League midfielders for distance covered per 90, while no central midfielder in all of the top five leagues covered more distance in sprints (8.98km), with Rice second.

In winning the ball and passing it – the two most fundamental traits of a midfielder – Ederson has been well above the average in Serie A despite lacking the relentless consistency he showed under Gasperini.

That dip in consistency is perhaps why Ederson will be sat at home this summer watching Casemiro at the World Cup. But it is also one of the reasons why United were able to get him for perhaps half the price they might have been quoted a year or two ago.

A summer of rest ought to give Ederson the best chance of rediscovering the form that made him one of Europe’s hottest midfield prospects. Should he ascend the not-considerable distance back to those heights as he enters his peak years, United will have bagged a bargain. One that should excite the other midfield recruits to follow as much as the Stretford End.