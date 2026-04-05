According to reports, Manchester United have picked out eight players who ‘will leave’ the Premier League giants this summer.

Man Utd have dramatically improved under interim boss Michael Carrick, who has placed them in form contention to qualify for the Champions League.

This has seen Carrick become a favourite to be Man Utd’s next permanent manager, with Champions League qualification to boost their budget ahead of what’s likely to be another busy summer.

After fixing their goalkeeping department and overhauling their attack last summer, Man Utd will be focused on rebuilding their midfield this summer, while reports have also indicated that they could sign a left winger and/or a defender.

And to further fund this business, Man Utd are expected to offload several unwanted talents, with The Sun reporting that eight players ‘will leave’ as part of a ‘mass transfer cull’ this summer.

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It is noted that Man Utd plan to ‘claw back’ around £100m via sales, with Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford ‘poised to be sold’, while Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia will depart on free transfers.

The report adds:

‘United are eyeing £64m from the loan moves of Rashford and Hojlund to Barcelona and Napoli being made permanent. Yet they still need at least £19m for keeper Onana to sidestep a Profit and Sustainability blow. ‘The Red Devils are likely to take a loss on £50.8m Ugarte and £36.5m Zirkzee. But getting £350,000-a-week Casemiro off the wage bill will help.’

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Ugarte has proven to be a huge flop at Man Utd and his likely exit means his current club will need to sign two midfielders this summer.

And a report from Caught Offside claims Ugarte has plenty of suitors, with Man Utd setting an optimistic price tag of £35m (40 million euros) for the Uruguay international.

The report insists Ugarte is ‘ready to leave’ and he is targeting a summer exit, while Serie A giants Juventus are ‘leading’ the race to sign him.

However, Newcastle are among the other clubs ‘eyeing’ Ugarte.

The report claims: ‘Galatasaray have also re-entered the race for Ugarte and are prepared to offer him a prominent role as part of their ambitious Champions League project. The Turkish giants are willing to guarantee regular playing time, something the midfielder has lacked in Manchester, and that could prove decisive in his final decision.

‘Elsewhere, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both monitoring the situation, while Ajax and Sunderland have also been linked. However, those latter options are currently considered less likely.’

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