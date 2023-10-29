Ex-Man Utd star Elanga snubs Ronaldo, Fernandes as he names ‘best’ he’s played with

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga claims former Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford is “the best” he’s ever played with.

The Sweden international swapped Old Trafford for the City Ground in the summer transfer window with Forest signing him from the Red Devils for a fee of £15m.

Elanga, who has contributed one goal and three assists in nine Premier League appearances for his new club, came through the academy at Old Trafford and played with some truly world-class players during his time at Man Utd.

The 21-year-old insists that he learnt a lot from Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane and Casemiro – but that nobody he played with was as good as Marcus Rashford.

“I have learnt from arguably the best player in the world – Cristiano Ronaldo,” Elanga told the Daily Mail.

“I have learnt from Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, I can go through the whole team because they are all world-class players not just what they do on the pitch but off the pitch as well with their discipline and how they look after themselves.”

Elanga added: “I have to say Marcus Rashford is the best I have played with. He has got everything, speed, skill, shot, and finishing, the way he played last season was amazing. Off the field he is top, he helped me a lot coming through.”

Rashford, who has provided just one goal and one assist in nine Premier League matches this season, was criticised for running “like he had a fridge on his back” by Stuart Pearce during the Red Devils’ loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last month.

Former England defender Pearce elaborated at the time, he said: “United are under the cosh because too many of their players have jacked it in.

“Rashford half running back and Casemiro half running back.

“I’m not sure what (Andre) Onana said when he has a rant at (Harry) Maguire in the summer but now is the time to have a rant at the back line, not just the back line but the whole team.

“Too many players who have given up the ghost and that is alarming.

“United are so off the pace and they are lucky that Bayern have not been more clinical.”

And former Tottenham and Sunderland striker Darren Bent has also been critical of Rashford and doesn’t think the Man Utd forward is “world class”.

“We saw Rashford have a purple patch after the weekend where he was unstoppable,” Bent told talkSPORT

“But too often over the last two years, he’d have a period where he’s hot and then goes missing. Goes hot and then goes missing.

“You need someone who’s consistent. So when people talk about world class – not for me. No way.”