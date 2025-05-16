‘Embarrassed’ Amorim sends worrying Man Utd transfer message, criticises squad ‘behaviour’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim insists that he must give his players “the feeling that we cannot lose a match” rather than look to transfers to solve their problems.

The Red Devils have been a real mess for most of the Premier League season with Ruben Amorim’s side winning just ten of their 36 matches to date.

That has left Man Utd 16th in the Premier League table with only four sides in the English top flight scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils this campaign.

Despite their terrible Premier League form this season, Man Utd could still qualify for the Champions League if they beat Tottenham in the Europa League final next week.

But beating Spurs will not hide the embarrassment of Amorim’s first season, the Man Utd boss told Sky Sports: “I am embarrassed that in 25 games, we have won six. Something is wrong with the way we are playing football.’

“Sometimes it is not about the way we play tactically, it is the way we face competition and suffer. When we get mad about losing.

“Everything we have been through, I have a clear picture and a clear feeling of what this team needs to be so much better.

“It is not just on the pitch, it is outside the pitch. We have all the conditions to be better.”

Amorim added: “There are some things we cannot change in summer, the feeling in the club and the way we see it.

“The feeling that we cannot lose a match. We have to change that and not think about transfers.

“That is more profound than changing people. We are doing that but people cannot see that.

“The way we work and the behaviour we have in the club. The things we cannot see, we are working on it.

“We need to forget about the final and need to be better against Chelsea.”

In a separate interview with Sky Sports, Man Utd centre-back Harry Maguire reflected on a difficult seven months since Amorim took charge at Old Trafford.

Maguire said: “It’s been really tough in the Premier League we can’t hide away from that. It’s been nowhere near good enough for this club.

“If you look at the table it’s embarrassing, especially for us players. We’ve got to take the responsibility because we’ve had two managers and loads of opportunities to win football matches and we just haven’t done it well enough this season.

“I think the last two months have been difficult because we’ve been in the Europa League and we haven’t played a settled team throughout the Premier League. The managers had to change a lot, we’ve had a lot of injuries.

“Although we should be doing a lot better… for example I can’t remember the last time I played 90 minutes in the Premier League.

“We’ve got to take the blame because a club like man united should not have nothing to play for with two months left of the season.

“We’re sat in mid table with two months left of the season and we’ve got nothing to play for.

“That’s our fault, we’ve got to take responsibility. That’s unacceptable for sure, we’re at the blame and I know for a fact next season we will improve a lot.”