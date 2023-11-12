Pundit slams ’embarrassing’ Ten Hag tactic in Man Utd win as Cristiano Ronaldo claim is made

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Manchester United were “embarrassing” towards the end of their 1-0 victory over Luton Town.

Victor Lindelof scored the only goal of the game as the Red Devils beat the Hatters on Saturday in a much-needed win for Erik ten Hag and his team.

The Man Utd boss has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks and there was another setback in midweek as they lost 4-3 to Copenhagen in the Champions League, which was their ninth defeat in 17 matches this term.

It has been a while since Man Utd have been at their best but they found a way to win against Rob Edwards’ side with victory moving them up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Agbonlahor didn’t like the way Man Utd stuck men behind the ball towards the end of the match against lowly Luton and urged Ten Hag’s side to be more attacking in future matches.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “It is how they are playing. Look at the fan there, sometimes the league table can be misleading. They are sixth but the way they play, it’s boring.

“Fans want to be entertained. This is the Theatre of Dreams! We’ve played there. You go to Manchester United and you’re thinking ‘we are going to get absolutely hammered today’.

“They’ve got Paul Scholes, Michael Carrick, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez. Now it’s like a Victor Lindelof scrappy goal just to get through and over the line.

“They are behind the ball in the last five minutes trying to get the 1-0. They are embarrassing.”

Man Utd boss Ten Hag addressed their goalscoring problems after the match with the Red Devils the lowest scoring side in the top half of the Premier League.

“We could have made life more easy if you score goals, but we create many chances,” Ten Hag said.

“First half, I observed four 100 per cent chances. If you get the first then you get the second, it becomes more easy. But if you don’t score, then you know they can always drop a ball in the box and you are in trouble.

“So we had to fight to the end and it’s maybe not the prettiest, but I am happy we created many chances.”

Asked if the lack of cutting edge is a confidence issue, Ten Hag said: “I don’t think it is particularly a confidence thing because Rasmus Hojlund scored five goals in the Champions League. He came full of confidence into this game and it will come.

“Rashford scored 30 goals last season. Obviously he’s now not scoring but there will come a day he starts scoring again. I think the other offensive players like Garnacho, they are capable of scoring goals, so it will come.

“But what is good, we already have 13 different goalscorers in our team, so it expresses the way we want to play football. Everyone is attacking, everyone is defending, and also defenders with us can score goals.”