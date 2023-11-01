Man Utd told two Premier League managers ‘wouldn’t leave’ their jobs for Old Trafford ‘mess’

Unai Emery and Eddie Howe have been mooted as possible replacements for Erik ten Hag.

Aston Villa’s Unai Emery and Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe “wouldn’t leave” their jobs to join Manchester United, according to former Premier League striker Darren Bent.

The Red Devils made their worst start to a season since 1986 earlier this year before three wins on the bounce saw the pressure on Erik ten Hag slightly relieved.

Ten Hag oversaw a positive first season at Old Trafford in 2022/23 by leading them to an FA Cup final, League Cup glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But their 3-0 loss to arch-rivals Manchester City on Sunday means they have now lost five of their opening ten Premier League matches this term and fans are losing hope they can get into the top four.

Emery and Howe are both doing brilliant jobs at Aston Villa and Newcastle respectively with both sides above Man Utd in the Premier League table.

Man Utd is one of the biggest pulls for players and managers in world football but former Tottenham striker Bent claims Emery and Howe wouldn’t leave their current jobs for Old Trafford.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “He wouldn’t leave Aston Villa now. He wouldn’t.

“Not with that mess that’s going on [at Man United]. He’s not leaving. No chance. At the minute, he’s at a stable football club who are going in the right direction.

“I don’t know what’s going on at Man United. Listen, Man United are a bigger club, I have no doubts about that, but right now Aston Villa are in a more stable position and look better than Man United.

“Do you think Eddie Howe would leave Newcastle to go to Man United? Absolutely not.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is close to buying 25 per cent of Man Utd from the Glazers with rumours that the deal could be done before the end of November.

But, despite the Red Devils’ poor start to the season, journalist Ben Jacobs insists British billionaire Ratcliffe is “not looking to instantly replace Ten Hag but is keen to understand the cause of Manchester United’s indifferent form”.

Writing in his Caught Offside column, Jacobs said: “Manchester United were totally outclassed in the Manchester derby. It means there’s added pressure to beat Newcastle in the League Cup in a repeat of last year’s final. Although the League Cup is usually not a huge priority, as defending champions Manchester United really can’t afford to go out with another home loss.

“Not all the blame can be placed on Erik ten Hag, who retains the faith of the Manchester hierarchy, but there’s no doubt the dressing room is tense.

“There are players in it, Jadon Sancho included – at least before he was banished from the first team – who feel the Manchester United boss is too much of a taskmaster.

“But there are also leaders, like Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Scott McTominay who are positive influences off the field and doing all they can to improve the mood and keep everyone united.

“Marcus Rashford doesn’t look himself, Bruno Fernandes feels the wrong choice for captain and Casemiro’s form has dipped. And there’s early pressure on Rasmus Hojlund for goals, which is a by-product of a more senior striker not arriving. There just wasn’t the budget for one.

“Ultimately, Ralf Rangnick summed up the depth of Manchester United’s problems when he was interim manager at the club. “It’s not enough to do some minor amendments, cosmetic things,” he said. “In medicine you would say that this is an operation of the open heart.”

“Manchester United’s issues are foundational. That’s why Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to get instant sporting control and complete his purchase of 25% of the club in time for January. If he’s successful, which is expected, this will be followed by a strategic review of every department and some fresh football executives arriving.

“Ratcliffe is not looking to instantly replace Ten Hag but is keen to understand the cause of Manchester United’s indifferent form. Ratcliffe is aware he can’t influence much in January due to Financial Fair Play, but 2024 more generally is going to be about Ratcliffe, Jean-Claude Blanc and Sir Dave Brailsford creating a clearer football hierarchy and creating more accountability.

“Manchester United have too often passed the buck of blame in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era. What Ratcliffe is hoping to do is establish the real cause of Manchester United’s woes. The challenge is if all signs point to it being the Glazers, then Ratcliffe is placed in a tricky position. He wants to come in and restore Manchester United to former glories but must also co-exist with the Glazers. That’s ultimately why many fans backed Sheikh Jassim’s bid. It was a clean break and seemingly a new era… at least on paper.”