Man Utd ‘encourage offers’ for £320m septuplet as they look to ‘fund’ incredible ‘transfer spree’

Harry Maguire is one of the numerous players the Red Devils will consider selling this summer.

Man Utd are looking to sell seven more players this summer as they look to raise funds for a big transfer spree, according to reports.

The Red Devils have got off to a good start in the summer transfer window with two early signings to boost Erik ten Hag’s squad ahead of the new season.

Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee has arrived from Bologna, while young French centre-back Leny Yoro has come in from Lille.

But their recruitment drive seems far from over as Man Utd begin a new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS with the British billionaire completing a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club from the Glazers earlier this year.

Another centre-back could be arriving soon if they can agree a fee with Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, while a defensive midfielder is also towards the top of their list with Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte and former loanee Sofyan Amrabat known to be on their list of targets fot that position.

However, Man Utd could have to sell before they can splash more money after that with ESPN claiming that they are ‘offering players to fund a transfer spree’.

The report insists that the Red Devils are ‘encouraging offers for a number of senior players to fund further transfer business this summer’.

Erik ten Hag wants at least three more signings

It is understood that Ten Hag wants to bring in a central midfielder, centre-back and right-back before the end of the transfer window with Yoro and Zirkzee costing a combined £88m.

Man Utd have already raised some funds this summer with the sale of Mason Greenwood to French club Marseille for a fee that could rise to almost £27m – but ESPN adds that ‘a large portion of Greenwood’s fee is made up of performance-related add-ons’.

The Red Devils ‘are also keen to move on other first-team players’ and ‘will consider offers’ for Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka with all three players only having a year left on their contracts.

Another four players, in the form of Antony, Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho, ‘would also be available if United’s valuations are met’ with the Red Devils now asking for £40m to sell Sancho.

Eriksen, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Antony, McTominay, Maguire and Sancho were bought for a combined £320m but it seems unlikely that they will get their money back on the septuplet.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on Sancho’s future with “no direct contact” from PSG to Man Utd despite the French club’s interest in the England international.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “More on PSG as I can confirm that Jadon Sancho is also one of the names on their list this summer. There is still no direct contact made with Manchester United, so at the moment this is not a proper negotiation, but Sancho is one of the names PSG have on their shortlist for the left winger position.

“PSG’s fist target for that position was Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but Napoli are not selling him, so PSG are considering other options, and Sancho is one of them, though not the only one. There’s still no bid, but it’s an interest that PSG have confirmed to the agents of the player.

“Let’s see if this will develop into a negotiation, but that will also depend on what Manchester United want to do. For now, Sancho is back in Erik ten Hag’s squad for pre-season, so let’s see how well they work together and how that situation evolves in the next days and weeks.”