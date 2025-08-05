Man Utd will ‘end up with’ Sesko as they will ‘cave in’ as Ten Hag ‘pushes hard’ for Hojlund

Man Utd will ‘end up’ signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer despite Newcastle’s latest bid, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a new striker this summer after Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee managed just seven Premier League goals between them last campaign.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last term and now INEOS have made Sesko their priority centre-forward target.

However, Man Utd face top competition from Newcastle, in fact the Geordies are the only side currently negotiating a fee with RB Leipzig.

It was revealed on Monday evening that Newcastle had made a new offer worth €90m in order to try and satisfy the Bundesliga club’s demands for Sesko.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: ‘Newcastle have sent official bid to RB Leipzig for Benjamin Šeško worth €90m package. €80m plus €10m add-ons on the table from #NUFC. No decision yet from the player.

‘Manchester United confirmed again to RB Leipzig that they will bid if Šeško picks them.’

Another journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, has revealed that Leipzig are ‘expected to accept’ the new offer from Newcastle with Man Utd still yet to make their first bid.

Tavolieri also added on X: ‘EXCL – RB Leipzig now expected to accept €90M deal for Šeško !

‘Newcastle expected to reach a full agreement with RB Leipzig soon. #NUFC now waiting for RBL final approval.

‘As revealed on 2/08 at midnight, Benjamin Šeško decision is to join the Magpies.’

But football finance expert Stefan Borson has predicted that Man Utd will end up signing Sesko and hoping they can offload Hojlund before the end of the transfer window.

Borson told Football Insider: “Newcastle now are going to be in a position where because they’ve missed out on so many players, are they going to be pressured into overpaying or overpromising for a player like Sesko?

“It’s going to be interesting to see. It’s almost impossible to know whether it’s a good price or not. If he works, you’ve got a striker for 10 years, and if he fails, then it’s just another £65million down the tube.

“What could United get for Hojlund? Maybe half the money back, and that’s the nature of these transfers. I don’t think the fee itself is going to put anybody off.

“I think it’s more United will just be looking at it and going can we sell before we buy ideally and, if not, then are we prepared to invest another £65million, with maybe £30million down, and the wages are obviously going to be significant for this player.

“So, it becomes a financial decision.

“I would think United probably end up with him and kind of just cave in timing-wise, just taking the decision to buy him and hoping that they can sell towards the end of the window.”

Man Utd are looking to recoup around £30m for Hojlund this summer with Caught Offside revealing on Monday that former Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is ‘pushing hard’ to take the Dane to Bayer Leverkusen.

Speaking on his future after a recent pre-season win over Bournemouth, Hojlund told reporters: “I think the most important thing for me is just to keep working hard and stay focused, and then obviously we’ll see what happens.

“I think my plan is very clear, and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens. Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me. I’m more than ready. I’m feeling sharp so I welcome everything that comes.”

Hojlund added: “I’m still very young. I think people forget that sometimes. I’m only 22. Obviously, not every striker is scoring 100 goals at the age of 22. But I’ve learned a lot, I think you can see in my game. I’m starting to develop and become even better in the basics.

“Now it’s just about for me to sharpen myself, and I’ve done very well in the pre-season so far. Just focusing on continuing that.”