Real Madrid youngster Endrick has reportedly responded to shock interest from Man Utd after Benjamin Sesko suffered an injury.

Man Utd spent almost £200m on new attackers over the summer with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Sesko all arriving at Old Trafford for big fees.

The Red Devils’ goal output has improved this season but Sesko’s performances have been disappointing with just two Premier League goals to his name in 11 appearances.

Sesko picked up a knee injury in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham at the weekend with fans worried that it could be a serious ACL injury.

However, Fabrizio Romano yesterday insisted that it isn’t his ACL and that Sesko’s injury won’t be a “super long one” like “six, seven, eight months”.

Romano wrote: “We are still waiting for an official statement from Manchester United, but my understanding is that the injury from Benjamin Sesko is not a super serious injury. So, it’s not an injury that is going to take, I don’t know, six, seven, eight months to see Benjamin Sesko available on the pitch again.

READ: Ruben Amorim authority rising on one-year anniversary at Man Utd

“Well, let’s wait for the final test made by Manchester United, the medical staff. So, we wait for an official statement, but the initial feeling after the injury from Manchester United staff at the moment is quite positive.

“So, it’s not going to be a super serious or long one. It’s going to take some time, but it’s not going to be a super long one.

“And so, that’s a positive news for Manchester United, of course, and also could have an impact on the January transfer window because Ruben Amorim after the game said, ‘Let’s see about the injury of Benjamin Sesko. Maybe if it’s a serious one in January, we might have to do something in that position,’ but at the moment, again, doesn’t look like an ACL injury, so a super long one.”

There had been rumours that Man Utd could sign a new striker in the January transfer window anyway with Joshua Zirkzee rumoured to be on his way out.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd consider PL star as ‘cheaper No.6 target’; ‘priority January signing cannot be ruled out’

👉 Romano reveals Man Utd will sign striker in January on one condition; scout ‘Brazilian Haaland’

👉 Rooney blasts Man Utd over three ‘horrendous’ signings after stars get ‘absolutely battered’

Brazilian striker Endrick has been one of the names mooted but now Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte has claimed that ‘it’s only a matter of time before Endrick joins Lyon for the final stretch of the 2025/26 season.’

It is understood that ‘the French club is already exchanging drafts with Real Madrid to expedite bureaucratic aspects of the contract to be signed at the end of the year’.

The report adds: ‘Negotiations began in the second half of November, and from the very first moment, the 19-year-old welcomed the transfer to France . Not even the recent interest from Manchester United, following the injury of Slovenian Benjamin Šeško, changed Endrick’s mind; he seeks a leading role and playing time to fulfill his dream of representing the national team at the World Cup.’

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he advised Endrick to speak to Real Madrid in order to work out what his best move was for the second half of the season.

Ancelotti said recently: “Yes, I spoke with him (Endrick) at the beginning of this season. He was injured, but now he’s fine, back, and he has to think with his entourage about what’s best.

“Talk to the club, to see what’s best for him. Endrick is very young, this won’t be his last World Cup. He could play in the 2026 World Cup, because he has the quality for it, but he could also be in the 2030 World Cup, or the 2034 World Cup, and maybe even the 2038 World Cup.”