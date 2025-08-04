Manchester United are said to be ‘engaged’ with their interest in a Brazilian goalkeeper, who has already been approached by two other Premier League sides.

United have improved a few areas of their side this summer. After their attack struggled to make inroads last season, they have added Premier League forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

They have also added young left-back Diego Leon to their squad, in the hopes the 18-year-old can progress into being a star.

But the goalkeeper position is one which it’s felt needs to be improved. Andre Onana made a lot of mistakes last season and it’s been suggested he’s lost the faith of some of the coaches.

It looks unlikely that he’ll leave the club, as he’d prefer to fight and show he’s worthy of a place, but United have been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper for some time.

Caught Offside reports United are ‘engaged’ in the chase for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, and ‘remain very much in the race’ for him.

It was already reported that they are ready to meet Victor’s release clause, and though they are keen on bringing in an experienced, affordable and reliable option, they are yet to make a bid for him.

What’s more, the report suggests interest from other clubs ‘complicates’ United’s pursuit.

Premier League rivals West Ham are said to have lodged an €8million (£6.9m) bid for Victor, while Everton have opened talks with the goalkeeper’s representatives.

There are then sides who have not yet actively made moves, but who are interested in his services.

It’s said Galatasaray, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are all interested in the keeper. Like United, no formal bids have been made by any of those sides, though they are ‘keeping tabs on the situation should opportunities arise later in the window’.

For the Red Devils, not landing Victor would not be the end of the world, as there are other keepers on their radar.

Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens has featured heavily in reporting around United’s goalkeeper search, and it was said recently that they had made contact over a deal for the 23-year-old.

There has not been a lot of movement on that deal of late, though. In any case, he and Victor are not the only goalkeepers linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

