Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Brentford have set an ‘enormous demand’ for Bryan Mbeumo as Manchester United target the 20-goal forward.

Man Utd have already spent around £62.5m to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves, with their current focus on landing Mbeumo.

The Brentford standout stepped up following Ivan Toney’s exit, grabbing 20 Premier League goals and seven assists for the London outfit during the 2024/25 campaign.

Having already lost Thomas Frank to Spurs, Brentford could also bid farewell to Mbeumo, who is about to enter the final year of his contract.

Mbeumo, whose Brentford deal could be extended on the same terms until 2027, has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, but The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed on Friday that he has ‘informed’ all parties that he intends to join Man Utd this summer.

‘Mbeumo wants to join Manchester United, subject to the clubs reaching an agreement, and they contacted Brentford to discuss a switch. ‘An opening offer worth £45million plus £10m in add-ons fell some way short of Brentford’s valuation. A second proposal at £55m and £7.5m of bonuses was also rejected — but talks continue as the 20-time English champions attempt to find a compromise.’

Ornstein played down suggestions that the Red Devils have an agreement for Mbeumo after a report on Thursday boldly claimed they have settled on a fee with Brentford.

Now, a report from journalist Duncan Castles for Football Transfers claims Man Utd still have work to do if they are to sign Mbeumo, with Brentford setting an ‘enormous demand’ for their prized asset as the Premier League giants ‘face a huge transfer test’.

“Manchester United’s offer for Mbeumo has not reached the level that Brentford expect,” Castles claimed.

“There’s been a fair bit of reporting on this again over the last week, with people saying an agreement is in place and a medical has been pencilled in.

“The guidance I have is that this is not the case. The current offer from Manchester United, the realistic value – i.e. the guaranteed fee plus the bonuses that could realistically be triggered over his career at the club – is over £60m.

“However, Brentford have had an asking price from the beginning that they want £70m guaranteed for the player. And so far they haven’t shifted from that line.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided another update on Mbeumo’s situation on Saturday morning. He said: “The negotiations for Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United remain underway. Direct contacts ongoing.

“Man Utd and Brentford discuss structure of the deal, add-ons crucial details as #MUFC remain confident.

“Mbeumo informed all parties 3 days ago about clear desire: Man United.”