There is only one manager who ‘ticks every box’ for Man Utd as they look to install a permanent manager in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in brilliant form since Michael Carrick was brought in as interim head coach after Ruben Amorim was sacked by Man Utd.

Carrick has won nine, drawn two and lost two of his first 13 matches in charge of Man Utd with the Red Devils now on the verge of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The former midfielder has put himself in the frame for the permanent position as Man Utd scour the manager market for a world-class head coach.

There have been links with Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and former England head coach Gareth Southgate but ESPN now claim that there is just one man who ‘ticks every box’ for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, INEOS and the Man Utd board.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique is ‘the unicorn they have been desperately looking for’ and, despite Carrick being in ‘pole position’, it is understood that ‘United’s ideal appointment would be a coach with proven tactical acumen at the highest level’.

READ: Man Utd keep or sell: No clear-out but £130m signings should go

ESPN‘s Mark Ogden adds:

‘With his contract in Paris due to expire at the end of next season and an extension still to be signed despite ongoing negotiations, there is a window for United and other major clubs to test Luis Enrique’s commitment to PSG. ‘In the likelihood that Guardiola and Klopp would both be out of reach for United due to their connections with City and Liverpool respectively, and Ancelotti seemingly set to extend his contract as Brazil coach ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Luis Enrique is the only option that could give United everything they desire in a coach.’

With thoughts already turning to next season, Carrick said last week: “I’ve said it many times, I enjoy being here, I enjoy the role I’m in.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd and Casemiro must not spoil the perfect goodbye

* Man Utd the best in Premier League under Michael Carrick

* ‘I’m told’ – Romano delivers update on Man Utd signing ‘junior Beckham’ on free transfer

“We’ve had some good results and we’re in decent shape. We still want to keep improving, there’s layers that we want to get to, really. I’ll see.

“I keep saying the same things every week. There’s only so much I can say in terms of that, but I’ve said it many times.

“Again, I enjoy being here, I love being here. It’s a real privilege to be in the position I am but thriving with the responsibility that we’ve got.”

Carrick not chasing Man Utd over job clarity

Pushed on when he can expect clarity from Man Utd, Carrick added: “I’m not sure, to be honest.

“Genuinely it’s not something in terms of deadlines that I’m really chasing. I think it’ll become clear when it’s going to become clear.

“I’m here at the moment to help the team and help the club get results.

“At the moment we’re doing all right. We can keep pushing and getting better, so, really, that’s genuinely all I’m focused on right now.”

Giving an update on Carrick’s situation at Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano recently said: “The feeling internally at United is that they are very happy – very happy – with Michael Carrick, recently even more.

“It started very well, but in recent weeks Michael Carrick is having serious serious possibilities to take the permanent job at Man United.”