Man Utd ‘enter’ race for Premier League star but Man City ‘could ruin’ transfer attempts

Man Utd are in the race to sign Ipswich Town star Liam Delap but neighbours Man City could thwart their attempts, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a terrible start to the new Premier League season with Ruben Amorim’s side sitting in 12th position ahead of their match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Man Utd are one of the lowest scoring Premier League sides this season with Amorim losing more firepower by allowing Marcus Rashford leave for Aston Villa in a loan deal until the end of the season.

That leaves Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as their main two strikers with the Man Utd duo only scoring five Premier League goals between them this term.

Man Utd are already attempting to bring in Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel with reports claiming they will launch a ‘formal offer’ today.

But they also have plans to improve their attack in the summer with the Daily Express claiming that Man Utd ‘have entered the fray’ for Ipswich striker Delap ahead of the next transfer window.

It’s claimed that Man Utd’s neighbours Man City ‘could ruin’ their ‘transfer plot’ as the Citizens could activate their buy-back option on Delap in order to sell him on again.

The Daily Express reveals:

‘The Red Devils’ transfer committee, under the guidance of boss Ruben Amorim, has identified Delap as a prime target following discussions last week. ‘Interestingly, two key figures in United’s transfer strategy – chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox – are familiar with the 21 year old from their time at Manchester City. ‘However, United’s pursuit of the Ipswich forward could be thwarted by their city rivals. ‘The reigning Premier League champions hold a £29.5million buy-back clause on Delap and might choose to activate it, even if only to sell him on for a profit.’

Former Chelsea and Man City winger Shaun Wright Phillips reckons Delap has been the best young player in the Premier League this season and he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Ipswich star in the England squad soon.

When asked for his shout for best young player in the Premier League right now, Wright-Phillips told Genting Casino: “Liam Delap at the minute. I think he’s been one of the youngsters that has really stood out this season.

“I’ve been there, playing for a team at the bottom of the table as a younger player, and he’s producing. He’s someone that you can rely on. Delap has all the attributes of a top-quality striker. He can hold the ball up when it needs to be held up, he can bring people into play. He can play the role of a lone striker perfectly and he gets his shots off, is always a handful.

“If he does get a move in the summer, then his experience at Ipswich this season will be so beneficial for him. If he moved to a better team, I think he would score more goals and look like an even deadlier player.

“He’s the focal point of a newly promoted club. That’s not easy. He’s very aggressive and he’s done tremendously well for Ipswich this season. He is one player I will be keeping my eye on.”

On Delap’s England prospects, Wright-Phillips adds: “If Liam Delap was called up by Tuchel, there wouldn’t be any argument from me. I’m not sure if he will, I think there are probably a few strikers that are ahead of him in the pecking order, but who knows.

“He’s certainly playing well and has proven that he is a player that can operate in the Premier League. I’m a true believer that if you’re playing well, you deserve the opportunity to play for England.

“I think he’s a similar player to Dom Solanke, another striker that has been playing well this season, but they both can do similar things. I think Solanke may just be ahead of him, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he was part of Tuchel’s first England squad.”