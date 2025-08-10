Man Utd enter race for Newcastle target ‘as back-up option’ despite ‘major red flag’

Man Utd have joined the race to sign former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they look for a ‘back-up option’ for Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils have spent a lot of money on a new attacking trident in the form of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Sesko, with the latter joining earlier this week.

Sesko arrived from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £74m, while Cunha joined from Wolves for £62.5m and Mbeumo signed from Brentford in a £65m transfer.

The huge investment in the trio is a reaction to a season in which only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd as Ruben Amorim’s side finished 15th.

Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with AC Milan reportedly interested, and now Man Utd could add Calvert-Lewin as back up.

Ben Jacobs revealed interest from Newcastle in Calvert-Lewin last month, he wrote on X: ‘Newcastle retain an interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but are reticent to meet his terms. Nothing is advanced currently, nor has a new offer been presented to Calvert-Lewin so far. #NUFC are still assessing several options after missing out on Joao Pedro, and learning Callum Wilson would not extend.

‘A move will only progress if Calvert-Lewin reduces his terms from 12 months ago when #NUFC made a concrete offer. And even then, Newcastle are somewhat wary of Calvert-Lewin’s injury record.’

Around the same time in early July, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Man Utd interest in Calvert-Lewin, he said: “What happened with Calvert-Lewin is that the player has been offered to Manchester United.

“It’s not that Man United started negotiations for Calvert-Lewin as new striker. The player has been offered as an opportunity on a free transfer, a cheap opportunity for a player who has experience, knows the league and can be helpful for any club.

“So Man United registered the eventual cost of the deal. It means, obviously, the salary, the commission, the intention of the player, who would be, obviously, very open and excited to join Manchester United eventually in this summer transfer window.

“But at the moment, it’s not yet a concrete negotiation.”

While there were other reports around the same time claiming that Man Utd had pulled out of a deal for the former Everton striker over a ‘major red flag’.

It was understood at the time that ‘any potential deal is off as influential figures stopped short of engaging in prolonged discussions due to identifying his injury record as a major red flag when going in search of fresh firepower’.

But now Caught Offside claim Man Utd are considering the England international ‘as back-up option’ ‘exploring the possibility of adding Calvert-Lewin to Ruben Amorim’s squad as a depth option in attack’.

The website insist Newcastle could still be an option and add on Man Utd interest: ‘The new United boss is keen on having a strong rotational setup, viewing the former Everton man as a capable third or fourth-choice striker who could provide valuable cover across a long season.’