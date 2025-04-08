Ruben Amorim has reportedly been given the green light to spend in the summer.

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich as Ruben Amorim looks to bolster his squad.

The 22-year-old has been a bright spark for Kieran McKenna’s team this season but the Suffolk side look likely to lose him this summer with a number of clubs circling.

Since arriving at Portman Road for a fee of £20 million, Delap has scored 12 goals in the league, more than three times any other Ipswich player but with the team now 12 points from safety, many suitors are sniffing around the England U21 player.

Chelsea have long been linked with the 22-year-old but ESPN is now reporting that Manchester United have entered the race, hoping to tempt the son of former Stoke player Rory to Old Trafford.

Sources have reportedly told ESPN that Delap would be available for £40 million should Ipswich go down. There are also reports that Manchester City, who Ipswich bought Delap from last summer, have a £40 million buy back clause but ESPN suggest they are unlikely to take up that option.

City would benefit financially though with them entitled to 20% of any profit Ipswich make on the sale.

Last month, Ipswich chairman Mark Ashton refused to comment on the existence of such a clause but said they would not be a “easy club” to buy from

“What I would say is that what’s been reported is never quite fact,” Ashton told the East Anglian Daily Times.

“It would be remiss of me to speak about any individual player, you know I’m going to say that.

“What I can say is that in January there were was interest in a number of our players from a number of Premier League clubs. But ownership were great. It was, ‘You don’t have to sell.

“So look, we’re not an easy club to buy from, because we have such strong ownership. Obviously there is always natural point in time when a player has to move. That’s the cycle of life, it’s the cycle of football. But we are very, very, very well protected with all of that.”

“Look, it would be remiss of me [to reveal any contract clauses]. I would actually be in breach of contract for talking in any kind of detail.

“All I would say to the fans is that hopefully an element of trust has been built with us since we took over. We know what we’re doing and we’re well, well protected.”