Man Utd are prepared to sell another starter to Saudi Arabia this summer amid interest in Bruno Fernandes, according to reports.

The Red Devils could have to sell some of their better players in order to revamp their squad this summer after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Despite finishing 15th in the Premier League, Man Utd had a chance to qualify for the Champions League against Tottenham in the Europa League final – but Ruben Amorim’s side lost 1-0.

That would have boosted their transfer budget ahead of the summer but now they could be forced to sell a number of players to give Amorim the players he needs to implement his style of play.

There are claims that Man Utd have around £100m to spend, which will not go too far considering they have already activated the £62.5m release clause of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

Man Utd captain Fernandes is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal reportedly making an offer to sign the Portugal international before the Club World Cup next month.

A report last week claimed that Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘willing to sell’ Fernandes for the right price but that he risks ‘falling out’ with Amorim.

It was claimed on Sunday that Al-Hilal now believe that they are ‘close’ to an ‘agreement’ to sign Fernandes ‘after a week of positive meetings’.

And goalkeeper Andre Onana has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and The United Stand insist that Man Utd “will entertain a sale” for the Cameroon international this summer.

The United Stand have been told: “I think the situation is open and for the right offer, Manchester United will entertain a sale, but I don’t think they’re desperately trying to push the goalkeeper out. Regarding Saudi Arabia, and I respect the reporting of others, so I’m not intentionally trying to shout down anything that is out there, but I’m told there is zero substance between Neom SC and Andre Onana.

“No advanced talks, no done deal, not even a desire to bring the player to Neom SC. Wider Saudi interest, yes, but it’s not developed to the point of even a non-binding offer to Onana.

“So, those close to Onana don’t have a Saudi offer in hand, as far as I’m aware. Those close to Neom SC that I speak to entirely dismiss the possibility of Onana joining their club.”

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes reckons the Red Devils should take £100m if offered that much for Fernandes this summer.

Scholes told The Overlap: “They are talking about £100m for him, Man United cannot say no to that.

“I know he has been brilliant and carried the team on his back, but where does he actually play, what is his position?

“Do you see him as a number 10? Do you see him as a holding midfielder? He almost confuses the whole system. I mean, he has been brilliant, don’t get me wrong.

“But when you’re getting £100m for him, you snap your hands and take it.”