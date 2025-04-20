Man Utd have agreed a deal to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window, according to reports citing his ‘entourage’.

The Red Devils have been suffering this season and Ruben Amorim’s side will already go down as the worst Man Utd team to play in the Premier League, regardless of whether they win all of their final six matches or not.

Man Utd head into their clash on Sunday with Wolves in 14th place in the Premier League with the chance to leapfrog David Moyes’ Everton into 13th if they can avoid defeat.

The Red Devils have struggled to score goals in the Premier League this season with only five clubs scoring fewer than the Red Devils.

Rasmum Hojlund – who signed from Atalanta for £72m in the summer of 2023 – has scored just three Premier League goals in 27 appearances for Man Utd this term, while Joshua Zirkzee has also scored three.

Both players have come in for criticism with Hojlund going on a run of 20 matches without scoring in all competitions before scoring against Leicester City in mid-March.

And now Man Utd are looking for a new striker with Napoli striker Osimhen – who is currently on loan Galatasaray – becoming one of their top targets.

Africa Foot claim that Osimhen’s strong performances since joining the Turkish outfit on loan have not gone ‘unnoticed’ at Old Trafford.

It is understood that ‘an agreement has already been signed between Osimhen and Manchester United with a view to a transfer in the summer of 2025, information revealed by a member of his entourage’.

The report adds:

‘Still tied to Napoli until 2026, the 26-year-old could leave Italy permanently at the end of the season. The transfer fee is estimated at between 30 and 35 million euros. ‘The Nigerian striker’s coaching staff is very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​a move to the Premier League, where Osimhen hopes to take his career to the next level.’

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole reckons Osimhen would fit in well at Arsenal with a move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak potentially beyond them in the summer.

Cole said on The Dressing Room podcast: “Osimhen, I know he’s had this little strange one where he’s gone to Turkey and he’s banging in goals. But he looks perfect for Arsenal for me.

“Isak yeah, but why would he go to Arsenal now? If Newcastle could spend more, I can’t see Isak being an option, Osimhen is the one for me for Arsenal.”