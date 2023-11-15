Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag told he’s ‘a disgrace’ for missing Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is “a disgrace” for missing Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral, according to beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

Manchester and the wider football world came together to say their final goodbyes to Charlton on Monday.

Fans flocked to Old Trafford and to Manchester Cathedral for a public funeral service to remember Charlton, who died aged 86 last month.

The service was attended by Man Utd stars past and present, other football dignitaries and even the Prince of Wales.

Charlton will be remembered as arguably the greatest English footballer of all time, a World Cup winner in 1966 with his country and a winner of three league titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup with Manchester United in 1968.

Ten Hag wasn’t able to attend because of “unbreakable and long-standing commitment in the Netherlands” but beIN Sports presenter Keys criticised the Man Utd boss for failing to be there.

Keys wrote on X: “I don’t care what it is that ten Hag claims was ‘an unbreakable commitment’ in Holland – there is no way that he should’ve missed Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral.

“It’s a disgrace. There would be no Utd without the likes of Sir Bob. RIP. And thank you for what you gave to all of us.”

The eulogies read at his funeral service at Manchester Cathedral all highlighted how family came first for Charlton.

His grandson William Balderston read the last of the tributes and recalled a “creative, fantastic storyteller” who would make up what he called “jelly and custard” tales to entertain and enthral his younger relatives.

He spoke of his “depth of gratitude” to Charlton and his wife Norma, adding: “They have shown me what devotion really is.”

Speaking after the service, former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson told the BBC: “It’s a very sombre occasion.

“The speakers did fantastic, particularly his grandson, he was magnificent. It’s not easy to get up and speak, particularly a person (such) as his grandfather.

“Bobby Charlton was a wonderful, humble man and I’m at Manchester United because of Bobby Charlton, without doubt.”

Former United chief executive David Gill read the first eulogy and described Charlton as a “legend, an icon and a very dear and loyal, much-loved colleague and friend”.

“Football is a tribal sport but Bobby was universally admired,” Gill said.

Gill reeled off some of Charlton’s astonishing career statistics – 758 United appearances, 249 goals, 106 England caps, 49 goals – but added: “The stat I really like is only two bookings and never being sent off.

“Now I know Bobby didn’t have to endure VAR, a curse of the modern game – I’m not sure he was a big fan – but to me that says it all.

“You can be a superstar and a fierce competitor, whilst still being a gentleman. Bobby’s name is synonymous with all that is good about the English game.”