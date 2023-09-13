Erik ten Hag warned Man Utd ‘fans will revolt’ against him if he does one thing

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been warned by Dutch journalist Geert Langendorff that Red Devils fans “will revolt” if he buys any more players from the Eredivisie.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing start to the new Premier League season with two wins and two draws from their first four matches, including a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal before the international break.

Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Antony are the main players who Ten Hag has signed directly from the Eredivisie since he took over as the Man Utd manager over a year ago.

But Wout Weghorst, Cristian Eriksen, Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat have all played there previously, worked under Ten Hag or have ties to the Netherlands.

And in order to keep the Man Utd supporters on his side, AD journalist Langendorf has insisted that Ten Hag must “not sign a player from the Eredivisie for the time being”.

“He had a lot of support in the first year, but this season after the poor start, the attention is focused on Ten Hag. What did he actually do?” Langendorff said on the AD Football Podcast.

“Ten Hag should not sign a player from the Eredivisie for the time being, because then the fans will revolt.

“Manchester United must always play in the Champions League. As soon as that doesn’t work or it is in danger, you have to be careful as a manager. Although Ten Hag has already been through a lot.”

Rasmus Hojlund is another player Ten Hag has signed while the Dutchman has been at the club with the Denmark international sealing a £72m move from Serie A side Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

William Boving has taken the same career path as compatriot Hojlund so far with the 20-year-old forward swapping FC Copenhagen for Sturm Graz, where Hojlund eventually left for Atalanta.

Speaking to Bold.dk about Hojlund’s rise to Man Utd, Boving said:”It’s crazy! It’s crazy because there aren’t many people who take such a fast path forward, but it’s really good, and he’s taken the chances he’s been given. He’s a big boy who makes good use of it, so well done him.”

When asked what the reaction has been like at Sturm Graz, he added: “They are impressed. They think it’s crazy, because they got a player from FCK who first got his breakthrough in Sturm Graz, and the journey after has been lighting fast and good.”