Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hits back at Jamie Carragher criticism amid sack claims

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher’s claim that the Red Devils have “regressed” this season is “not the truth”.

The Red Devils, who play Manchester City in the derby on Sunday, are currently eighth in the Premier League after their worst start to a season since 1986.

Man Utd have recovered recently, though, with three consecutive wins against Brentford, Sheffield United and Copenhagen to relieve a bit of pressure on Ten Hag.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown recently insisted that Ten Hag would be “out the door” if he suffered another run of two or three defeats in a row.

Ten Hag oversaw a solid first season in charge of Man Utd last term with the Red Devils reaching an FA Cup final, winning the League Cup and finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

But Carragher has criticised them for showing signs of “regression” this campaign as Man Utd have failed to build on their positive first term under the Dutchman.

Carragher said ahead of the Manchester derby: “The football is stale and the symptoms of regression are visible; there is a lack of style and panache, few of Erik Ten Hag’s signings are consistently performing.

“Yet again, the only means by which they can stop Manchester City this weekend is by playing ‘underdog football’ – sitting deep, counter-attacking and hoping defensive resilience yields a reward.”

But the Man Utd boss disagrees with Carragher’s assessment and responded ahead of their clash against Man City, he said: “In possession we have to do better, but there are reasons that I don’t go into, but everyone is seeing,

“There are also facts that I disagree with, [in which] we are much better. We are in the top three in the Premier League for high-ball regains. We in the top [teams] in the Premier League for middle-ball regains.

“So when we are pressing, we are very good. So that is not the truth what he is saying.

“I said we are in the right direction, and we have a way to go. I see positives, I see also negatives, which is probably what Christian [Eriksen] is referring to. We are not consistently, in possession, on the level where we can be, where we show in games we can be.

“Like for instance, Arsenal away. Also, the first 30 minutes in Bayern Munich away. But we should do this on a consistent basis. But pressing, we are quite good. We have the most ball regains from the whole Premier League, we have the most middle regains from the whole Premier League.

“So, there you see, our defensive organisation, our pressing organisation. I said before the season how we wanted to play, that is us. But then, we don’t take the benefit in the attacking transition moments, and we should be because we have the abilities in our team, the players there who can take benefit from it.

“We paid some attention to it, and this has to grow, this has to progress. Then games will become easier.”