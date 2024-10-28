Man Utd: Erik ten Hag insists he ‘would have got it right’ as he reacts to sacking

Erik ten Hag insists he “would have got it right” if he’d been given more time at Man Utd, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Red Devils confirmed on Monday morning that the Dutchman had been sacked with compatriot Ruud van Nistelrooy taking over as interim boss until they find a permanent successor.

A controversial VAR penalty decision was the final blow for Ten Hag this season as Man Utd lost 2-1 to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

That result means Man Utd are currently 14th in the Premier League having won just three of their opening nine matches, with the Red Devils on 11 points.

Sky Sports reporter Solhekol highlighted Ten Hag’s handling of three players as one of a number of reasons for the Dutchman losing his job at Old Trafford.

Solhekol said: “He had a difficult relationship with quite a few United players.

“The way he handled David de Gea leaving the club, quite a few people in the dressing room weren’t very impressed with how he was handled.

“That or the way Harry Maguire was publicly stripped of the captaincy before trying to force him out of the club or the way he handled his relationship with Jadon Sancho.

“I’m not saying he lost the dressing room but we have had a series of fallouts with big characters in the dressing room and his relationship with the players hasn’t been that great.”

And Solhekol has also revealed Ten Hag’s feelings after being sacked by Man Utd, he added: “Ten Hag is a very confident character, he feels he will prove people wrong elsewhere and go on and win trophies at another club.

“He feels, given time, he would have got it right at Manchester United.”

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand was not surprised to see Ten Hag sacked on Monday. Speaking live on his YouTube channel while on holiday in the Maldives, Ferdinand said: “Am I surprised? No.

“They kept the man in charge, season kicks in, I actually thought we were starting to see some new signs in the first two or three games, and then we get beat by Liverpool and never recovered.

“It was like a boxer getting hit and knocked down in the third round and never recovering and getting knocked out, knocked down, every single round on the way to the 12th round.

“And finally, we’re here. The fight’s been called off in the last round for the manager, and I think now we’re going to go for a new direction.”

