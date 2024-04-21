Man Utd: Erik ten Hag ready to ‘resign’ if one promise is not fulfilled as Ajax circle

Erik ten Hag is under pressure to impress Sir Jim Ratcliffe before the end of the season.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is prepared to resign from his role at Old Trafford amid interest from former side Ajax, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a positive first season under the Dutchman as he guided his side to Carabao Cup silverware, an FA Cup final and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, this campaign has not gone to plan with Man Utd crashing out of the Champions League before Christmas and showing inconsistent form in the Premier League.

They dropped down to seventh in the Premier League last weekend and they are now 13 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with six matches to go.

Ten Hag’s side have only one won of their last seven matches in the Premier League and they have one last chance of success this season in the FA Cup as they face Championship side Coventry City in the semi-finals on Sunday.

There have been rumours that Ten Hag’s performance this season could cost him his job with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS to decide his future at the end of the season.

It is understood that Ratcliffe has been impressed by the way he has incorporated youngsters like Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho into the first team but there are many things the Man Utd co-owner is unsure about.

And the Daily Mirror now insist that ‘sources close to Ten Hag believe he will walk out at the end of the season if he doesn’t get assurances from Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group about their commitment to him’.

‘He has just over a year on his existing deal and there have been no talks about renewing the three-year agreement he signed in the summer of 2022. ‘United have an option to trigger a 12-month extension – but that would not stop him resigning if he felt he was fighting a losing battle.’

And Ten Hag is unlikely to be out of work for long with the Daily Mirror claiming that Ajax will look to pursue Ten Hag if Alex Kroes ‘gets his job back’.

The Eredivisie side sacked Kroes in the aftermath of an insider trading scandal that has plunged the club into crisis after ‘it emerged he had bought 17,000 Ajax shares a week before his appointment was announced’.

Ivan Toney could be a target in the summer transfer window for Man Utd and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists the Red Devils are “in the early stages” of deciding what kind of striker they want to buy.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I keep having fans asking me about Ivan Toney ahead of this summer as he could be one to watch, but I’m afraid I never comment on salaries and wage demands, guys, I don’t know what Toney is requesting, honestly. This is private stuff between his agents and the clubs, I have no idea.

“Still, there will be movement for sure – Toney has one year left on his contract at Brentford and he wants a top club move but nothing is imminent now, April is still too early.

“As I said a few weeks ago, Man United are still in the early stages of the process to decide what kind of striker they want to sign this summer; experienced or young. Talks are going to take place internally, and Toney will be one of the names available on the market so he could be one to watch.”

