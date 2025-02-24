Erik ten Hag reveals the ‘one thing’ he misses in new interview after Man Utd sack

Four months after his sacking, Erik ten Hag has revealed the “one thing” he misses from his turbulent time as Man Utd manager.

The Red Devils have got worse since the Dutchman left his position at the end of October with Ruben Amorim hired in his place in November.

Amorim has only managed four wins in his first 15 Premier League matches with Man Utd sitting 15th in the table after 26 matches.

There is already talk that Amorim is under pressure with his playing style, philosophy and formation not going down well among his current group of players, who are struggling to embrace the Portuguese coach’s ways.

Ten Hag’s side became hard to watch towards the end of his tenure but the Dutchman managed to win a League Cup and an FA Cup in his two years at Old Trafford.

Former Man Utd boss Ten Hag will know how Amorim is currently feeling and he insists that the “one thing” he misses is Old Trafford itself.

Ten Hag told the SEG Stories podcast: “I had already decided for myself, ‘Okay, I’m not doing anything until July 1.’

“If there’s one thing I miss it’s Old Trafford. You’re always working towards a dot on the horizon, but you never get to the horizon.

“We’ve had many highs, there is always room for improvement and good is not enough. You can do better.”

Former Man Utd centre-back Raphael Varane revealed recently that Ten Hag didn’t play him for two months after the pair told “each other some truths”.

Speaking of Ten Hag’s time at Man Utd, Varane told The Athletic last week: “It’s hard to find the right words. It was very tense at times.

“Sometimes he made an effort to listen to the players’ feedback. Sometimes he made decisions without listening to the players’ feelings. So there were ups and downs. It was complicated at times.

“We had a robust discussion. We told each other some truths, but then I didn’t play for almost two months. I said I didn’t agree with certain ways of doing things regarding the relationship between him and the team.

“It wasn’t something that I thought was good for the team because some of the players weren’t at all satisfied. It was not good in terms of the relationship with the coach.

“He said ‘Okay, I hear what you said’ and after that I didn’t play.”

