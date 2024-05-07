Man Utd make Erik ten Hag sack decision as players ‘believe his fate is effectively sealed’

Some Man Utd players believe Erik ten Hag will be sacked at the end of the season but he will not lose his job before the FA Cup final, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a promising first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, Carabao Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, Ten Hag has failed to build on that this season with Man Utd exiting Europe before Christmas by finishing bottom of their Champions League group, while they are struggling for consistency in the Premier League.

Man Utd remained eighth in the Premier League after their embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night and they could secure their lowest ever Premier League finish if they don’t improve their form in the final three matches of the season.

When asked if he was worried for his job, Ten Hag said: “I don’t think about this. I have to prepare the team, we have huge problems so if I worry about my future… it’s not about me, it’s about the team and the club.

“You see the fans are backing us so they deserve a team that has energy.”

And the Daily Telegraph claim that Man Utd ‘have no intention of sacking manager Erik ten Hag before the FA Cup final’ despite Michael Owen and other former players calling for him to be sacked.

The report adds:

‘That may give the Dutchman some hope he can somehow cling on to his job with an unlikely victory at Wembley, although the Palace defeat means that is far from certain. ‘Old Trafford insiders insist that a final decision on Ten Hag’s future will not be taken until the end of the season, after the FA Cup final, even though a number of players believe his fate is effectively sealed. ‘Ten Hag’s communication with his squad is said to have caused issues this season, with some sources believing he is lacking in motivational skills and empathy.’

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara reckons Man Utd should give Jose Mourinho the job until the end of the season to make sure they secure the FA Cup against Man City in the final later this month.

O’Hara told talkSPORT: “If you’re a manager now, maybe they’re speaking to someone for the summer – I’d take the job! You’ve got nothing to lose in the Premier League, because that’s over. You could win a trophy.

“Give it to Mourinho for a couple of weeks. Why not? A chance to win a trophy… they ain’t winning it with Ten Hag, forget about that. They’re done.”

