Man Utd legend ‘to take’ job when Erik ten Hag is sacked by INEOS: ‘He doesn’t have long left’

Erik ten Hag brought in Ruud van Nistelrooy as his assistant in the summer.

Erik ten Hag will be replaced by Ruud van Nistelrooy as Man Utd manager when he is sacked by Man Utd, according to reports.

Spurs needed only three minutes to take the lead through Brennan Johnson as they swept Man Utd aside at Old Trafford on Sunday, with the only surprise being that they did not add more than the second-half goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke after Bruno Fernandes saw red late in the first period.

A second straight 3-0 home league defeat left Man Utd in 12th place with seven points from six games, having scored only five goals, and the pressure is already ramping up on Ten Hag once again after he survived a summer review by the club’s hierarchy.

Ten Hag didn’t seem worried about his future in his post-match interview and a number of reports indicate that it will be the next two matches against Porto and Aston Villa that could determine his fate.

Well-connected former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown insisted on Monday that Ten Hag “doesn’t have long left” and reckons the Red Devils hierarchy “will feel they’ve got to put a marker down in the sand”.

“From what I hear, he doesn’t have long left, the way things are going,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I wouldn’t be surprised by whatever happens, but getting rid of the manager at this time of year means they’ll have to find a replacement quickly.

“But they will feel they’ve got to put a marker down in the sand.

“They need to show the players, the supporters, and everybody else that this isn’t good enough and they won’t put up with it.

“That’s the statement they want to make – this has not been good enough. They’d be doing that if they were to let him go.

“Ten Hag is coming up with the same stuff every week and it’s not working. That will be a major concern for the club.”

And now Football Insider claim Ten Hag’s assistant manager Van Nistelrooy will ‘take’ the Man Utd job ‘after Ten Hag [is] sacked’ with Brown claiming he’d be a “brilliant fit”.

Brown told Football Insider: “Ruud van Nistelrooy has come in, and I know him, he’s a top-class person. I was instrumental in signing Ruud. I think he’d be a brilliant fit.

“But at the moment, he can only do what the manager instructs him to do, so we haven’t seen too much of what he’s capable of.

“They’re going to have to do something because I don’t think there’s a long list of candidates out there waiting for the job.

“I think they could give him the job on an interim basis and see how he goes.

“If he does well, they might end up appointing him to take over on a full-time basis, as there aren’t too many other options out there.”