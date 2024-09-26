Man Utd star blasted for ‘unacceptable’ comments in aftermath of FC Twente draw

Man Utd midfielder Christian Eriksen has been told his comments in the aftermath of their 1-1 draw against FC Twente were “unacceptable”.

The new-look group phase began with the Red Devils taking on the club their manager spent a combined 23 years with across three spells as a player and then as a coach.

Erik ten Hag’s reunion started well enough as Eriksen thundered the hosts into a first-half lead at a sold-out Old Trafford.

But Man Utd lost their way after the break and the experienced midfielder’s error allowed Sam Lammers to seal a famous 1-1 draw for the Eredivisie outfit.

Speaking after the match, Eriksen told TNT Sports: “It’s disappointing. We wanted more in the end but it wasn’t good enough. They looked like they wanted it more than us and that can’t be right. That was said in the dressing room.

“Personally you score and think you’re going to be the matchwinner and then it goes the other way. We didn’t lose but it feels like a loss.”

Both TNT Sports pundits Owen Hargreaves and Karen Carney were not impressed by Eriksen’s comments and his admission that Twente wanted it more than Man Utd.

Hargreaves said: “It was interesting what he said there about them wanting it more. Obviously you can’t have that.

“I didn’t get that impression myself. I thought United’s heads went down a bit after the goal and that’s not good enough. They didn’t get the job done.”

Carney added: “To hear that, you can’t have that. That’s unacceptable.

“You’re at home, you’re winning, you should want it more and be ruthless. I don’t see the ruthless edge in this team at the minute.”

Eriksen’s comments were also put to Ten Hag, who replied: “Yes, you saw it. Twente, it was the game of their life and they fought for every yard. And, yeah, we didn’t – 99 per cent is not enough.

“You have to give 100 per cent. You have to kill the game, you have to finish it off. We bring the game until the end, but you have to go for the second goal then you kill the game.”

Put to Ten Hag that players should be up for a game like this, he said: “Definitely, especially (as) we are very ambitious.

“When you have ambition, then you have to perform, then you have to prove that point. Today, especially in the second half, I think we were too easy-going, too complacent.

“We didn’t bring it over the line and, as a team, you have to deliver this.”