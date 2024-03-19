Man Utd star Eriksen says he ‘laughed’ at Klopp fury after flight home with journalist’s colleagues

Man Utd midfielder Christian Eriksen enjoyed watching Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp storm out of a interview after their FA Cup final clash on Sunday.

The Reds boss was in a spiky mood after extra-time goals from Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo knocked the Merseysiders out of the FA Cup in a 4-3 thriller.

Eriksen on Klopp fury: I laughed a little at that

Liverpool had a one-goal lead on two occasions during the 120 minutes at Old Trafford but Klopp’s side let the game slip out of their grasp in the final ten minutes.

And Klopp was in no mood to talk to one reporter from Viaplay, with Niels Christian Frederiksen asking him: “Normally, intensity is the name of your game so how come it became so difficult in extra time?”

The Liverpool boss responded: “That’s a bit of a dumb question. If you see us often, you can ask us the other times why we have so much energy.

“I don’t know how many games we’ve had recently and how many Manchester United have had. That’s sport.

“I’m really disappointed about that question, but you thought obviously it’s good.”

To which the reporter added: “So, too many games?”

A furious Klopp then responded: “Oh you don’t think that. Come on! You are obviously not in a great shape and I have no nerves for you.”

Frederiksen has since explained that he was “very surprised” by the exchange and revealed that the Liverpool boss “continued down the hallway, where he yelled and screamed at me” and “scared” bystanders.

However, Frederiksen also made it clear that there will be “absolutely no problems in the future” and that they will “still be good friends – professionally speaking”.

And Man Utd midfielder Eriksen has revealed how he caught a flight back to Scandinavia after beating Liverpool with one of Frederiksen’s colleagues, while Rasmus Hojlund was on the same flight as the journalist.

The Man Utd star told Tipsbladet: “I laughed a little at that. I happened to meet Per Frimann, who is his colleague on the plane on the way home. I know that Rasmus Højlund sat the whole flight home with Niels Christian so I think they had some good conversations.

“It’s journalism, and what they ask is not something you have anything to do with, but Klopp was obviously tired and annoyed after they had lost.”

