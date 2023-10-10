‘I don’t have any flaws’ – Eriksen reveals why Man Utd boss Ten Hag has dropped him

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen thinks Erik ten Hag prefers a “slightly different type” of player than him after being dropped this season.

The Denmark international was a regular for the Red Devils last season in Ten Hag’s first season in charge at Old Trafford but he seems to have been demoted to a rotation option.

Eriksen has started just three of their eight Premier League matches this season, coming off the bench on four occasions, while he only made three league substitute appearances in the whole of last term.

And the Man Utd midfielder reckons Ten Hag just prefers a different style of player at the moment and he’s revealed that he has recovered from a recent bout of sickness.

Eriksen told Danish newspaper Ekstrabladet: “I think you should ask the coach what he thinks. We have been hit hard by injuries in defence. We have simply conceded too many goals.

“I was sick last week, but I’m doing fine. I don’t have any flaws. The body feels good and of course I want to play every game.

“But if you have seen the matches yourself, you may also see that (ten Hag) plays with slightly different types than me.”

Man Utd signed Eriksen’s compatriot Rasmus Hojlund in the summer transfer window in a £72m deal from Serie A side Atalanta.

Hojlund has settled in well to life at Old Trafford with the 20-year-old scoring three goals in eight appearances and putting in encouraging performances.

On the signing of Hojlund at Man Utd, Eriksen added: “He is very mature in his approach. Of course, he sometimes says some things that are… youth things! But he has his head in the right place.

“No exactly, [I didn’t say stuff like that]! I don’t even think those words existed.”

Eriksen continued: “We’ve been out to eat, he’s been over at my house, and we see each other every day at the club.

“He doesn’t need to be put in his place. I have given him my advice, and he has chosen to live close to the stadium and the training ground, so he has listened there…

“I think Rasmus has been a wise purchase. He’s a guy who fits into the squad, fits into the way of playing, understands the coach’s ideas, and he’s a good guy who works hard.”