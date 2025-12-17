Man Utd are not happy after Noussair Mazraoui couldn't play against Bournemouth

Manchester United are reportedly unhappy with the Moroccan Football Federation after they refused to allow Noussair Mazraoui to play against Bournemouth on Monday.

The Red Devils played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with the Cherries on Monday night to move sixth in the Premier League on goal difference.

Mazraoui was unavailable for selection as the fixture fell within seven days of Morocco’s Africa Cup of Nations opener against Comoros on December 21.

The match at Old Trafford was originally scheduled for Saturday but was moved to a Monday night television slot, meaning it fell within FIFA’s release period.

FIFA requires players to be released by their clubs seven days before their nation’s first match. While the rescheduling of the Bournemouth game was out of Man United’s control, the club were unhappy about Mazraoui’s absence.

According to ESPN, Ruben Amorim ‘expected to have Mazraoui available’ after their initial request was turned down by Morocco.

United have since ‘escalated the issue to FIFA’.

Unsurprisingly, FIFA have ‘sided with Morocco’, as the release period began on Monday, the day of the Bournemouth fixture.

The Red Devils benefited from ‘constructive talks’ with Cameroon and Ivory Coast, which allowed Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo to be available against Andoni Iraola’s side.

United feel they were ‘unfairly punished’ by the fixture change, which was ‘out of their hands’, and do not agree with Morocco ‘prioritising a training session over an important Premier League fixture’.

The report adds: ‘Sources have told ESPN that Mazraoui was professional and respectful throughout the stand-off and spent the full week training with Ruben Amorim’s squad before leaving for international duty late on Sunday.’

Mazraoui situation overblown by Man Utd

United may feel hard done by, but rules are rules, and their frustration comes across as ignorant.

ESPN claims Mazraoui’s absence, combined with injuries to Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, ‘forced Amorim to field a makeshift defence’ that included Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven.

Amorim hardly had to draft in Tyler Fredricson, and Lisandro Martínez has been back long enough to start a Premier League match, albeit with a minutes restriction.

Yoro is a £55million player, while Heaven was making his third consecutive start.

Mazraoui would probably have started had he been available, but Amorim was not forced to play anyone he would only turn to in a genuine crisis.

Morocco have every right to expect Mazraoui not to play within seven days of their opening AFCON fixture, and FIFA backing them up confirms United do not have a leg to stand on.

Nevertheless, Amorim’s side feel ‘irked’ and have lodged a complaint with FIFA.

Fabregas also a victim of AFCON ignorance

Unfortunately for African nations and players, European clubs often underestimate the significance of AFCON.

Just look at events in Italy this week. Como manager Cesc Fabregas has been heavily criticised for playing Senegal youngster Assane Diao over the weekend.

Fabregas had complained about Diao’s call-up, citing his injury record and Senegal’s midfield depth, and the 20-year-old is now a doubt after being injured against Roma on Monday, eight days before Senegal face Botswana.

The situation reflects poorly on both Fabregas and Senegal boss Pape Thiaw, who reportedly said Diao would not go to the World Cup if he were not allowed to travel for AFCON, and comments from the former have not helped matters.

Fabregas said: “He probably shouldn’t have played today either, but I selected him because he’s leaving this Tuesday and I won’t have him for five weeks, so since we’re paying his salary, we might as well let him play a little for us.”